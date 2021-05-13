In a show of support for Israel, dozens of people gathered behind Menachem Mendel Academy in Scottsdale on Wednesday, May 12. Organized by the Israeli American Council, the “Stand with Israel” rally was one of 19 held in cities across the United States following days of escalating violence in the region.
In a casual and upbeat atmosphere, people cheerfully greeted one another and chatted in small groups in the late afternoon sun. Some held homemade signs supportive of Israel and others waved American or Israeli flags, while some simply draped large Israeli flags across their shoulders tied loosely at their necks. Many people had children in tow and seemed to know one another.
Nobody seemed worried about their personal safety, although one off-duty Phoenix police officer, Mike Hillman, was on site. He said he did not expect any problems.
Kathleen Darrow of Scottsdale came to show her support and “to stand with others who stand with Israel,” she said.
Shiry Sapir, the owner of the property, was happy to let it be used for the event, because, as an Israeli, “I have skin in the game,” she said.
Sapir thinks the rally can raise awareness of the violence happening now and encourages everyone to see that “we’re all on the same side,” she said. But she is frustrated that “Israel gets a lot of bad press,” she said, “but we don’t want one child on the Gaza side dead.”
The Scottsdale real estate agent is now just hoping for a ceasefire. To that end, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on Arab and Jewish leaders May 13 to “cool down the territory and to stop the incitement that is tearing Israeli society apart from the inside,” reported JNS.org
Erez Kessler, a musician and preschool teacher for Martin Pear Jewish Community Center, also came out to show support for his home country. He has family and friends throughout the country and said that he’s worried for all of them.
Kessler handed out American and Israeli flags to people arriving that he got from the IAC.
He, too, wants to change what he sees as the world’s negative perception of Israel.
“We want peace and we’re all about quiet,” he said, “but we also want Israel to know they’re not alone.”
Reading news reports highlighting the large number of Palestinians injured and killed against the much smaller number of injuries and deaths on the Israeli side, Kessler is troubled that the point that both sides have suffered becomes lost in a numbers game.
“There is hurt and pain on both sides,” he said.
Myra Shindler, executive director of the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix, came out to show her support. “BJE was happy to let people know how proud we are to support Israel,” she said, and added that several of the people there told her they had learned of the rally from BJE’s newsletter.
Speakers included Rabbi Mendel Lieberman of Ashkelon, Rabbi Pinchas Allouche of Congregation Beth Tefillah and Rabbi Arthur Lavinsky, retired Navy chaplain, freelance rabbi and former president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Phoenix.
“I wish more Jews would come out for Israel like they do for every other cause,” Lavinsky told Jewish News.
But Jake Bennett, director of policy and legislative affairs for the Israeli-American Coalition for Action, a partner of the IAC and an organizer of the event, said he was pleased with the turnout after only 24 hours notice.
After the rally, there was a cohort that walked together to Scottsdale Road waving Israeli flags. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.