Rabbi Julie Kozlow said she’s broken out of the traditional rabbinical box and is creating a more spiritually productive Jewish congregation. She said the new group, called “The Community,” founded in Prescott, is liberating for herself as a rabbi and her 25-families strong congregation.
She said she knows she’s not alone in this and appears to be part of a movement away from the more traditional ways of “doing Jewish.”
“There are a handful of rabbis right now creating alternative ways of doing Jewish, and I’m one of them,” she said.
“It’s my belief that the construct we have for normative synagogue life is not built for the future,” the 65-year-old mother of two grown children said. “This is more about living in the rhythm of Jewish life and being part of it.”
Kozlow said, “The Community emphasizes the sacred connections between human beings and doesn’t define itself as Reform, Conservative or Orthodox. It’s just Jewish. It’s soulful. It’s about souls coming together to uplift our personal lives and our world.”
The Community, which serves the unaffiliated Jews of the quad city area and beyond – some as near and far away as Phoenix and the East Coast – has no building of their own, mostly because it takes “too much time, money and energy to sustain a place,” Kozlow said.
Launched Jan. 1, The Community rents space from the local Unitarian Church and the chapel at Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.
At least one congregant of The Community, Dr. Joy Fuhrman, says she thinks Kozlow is headed in the right direction.
Describing Rabbi Kozlow as “the most enlightened soul I’ve ever met,” Fuhrman, a resident of Prescott, said, “she brings such a joy to all connected with her; such excitement in Judaism for myself, for adults, for children and I feel blessed to know her.”
In Fuhrman’s mind, Kozlow is not diverging from traditional Judaism but, on the contrary, is “very involved in sharing Jewish knowledge and teaching it to others.”
Kozlow believes hers is a different approach to an ancient belief system that tends to bind the hands of clergy and isn’t necessarily welcoming or tolerant of female rabbis or new processes.
“I don’t believe after 15 years in the normative rabbinate that this structure of institutions is spiritually productive,” she said, adding that her shul will never be overseen by “a board or a boardroom.”
“I’m the spiritual board that I’m creating for the unaffiliated Jews in Arizona,” she continues.
Kozlow said she’s convinced that she is following the path set before her by the Almighty, as one possible answer to the “hemorrhaging” of Jews from traditional synagogues.
“My life is a calling to serve God and Jews in the most dynamic way possible to ensure Judaism makes it into the next generation,” she said. “To preserve the continuity of our heritage.”
Kozlow knows she’s not alone in this effort.
“There are many – especially women – who are breaking out of the confines of the traditional construct of running synagogue life,” she said. “We have new ideas and we’re taking a chance. People are hemorrhaging away from normative synagogue life. Those of us in the field feel our hands are tied. And I’m creating a community where my hands are not tied. To bring people their Judaism in a profound and loving way.”
The research shows attendance at synagogues is declining. According to a 2020 survey by the Pew Research Center published in May 2021, half of American Jews attend religious services a few times a year or less. Of 11 possible reasons for not attending religious services, the top choice was “I’m not religious.” Other common explanations were “I’m just not interested” (57%) and “I express my Jewishness in other ways” (55%).
“Many people say they’re spiritual, but not religious. We see that in the studies,” said Rabbi Shira Koch Epstein, executive director of Hillel’s Center for Rabbinic Innovation, a project of the Office of Innovation.
“We teach our clergy and we see success when they work with the people that they meet,” she said. “And instead of saying, ‘come to what we have,’ they say, ‘let’s try something together that might meet what you need.’ And not because I, rabbi, or I, president, want it – but because I think this is something we might try together.”
Like Kozlow, Epstein said that to reach people who consider themselves spiritual though not necessarily religious, one must find out what that means by asking the individuals and design your approach based on the answers.
“I have a rabbi in one of our groups, she’s starting a community in Atlanta that’s based on taking Judaism into nature and doing nature hikes that then have a spiritual component that brings in elements of Jewish learning and worship,” she said. “They bring in Jewish music, and that is now developing into a community that not only just hikes together but has Shabbat dinners – there are a bunch of parents with young children who are celebrating Shabbat together. And the rabbi, she’s bringing in real Jewish texts and worship, but doing it in a way that is starting with where the people are and what they’re wanting and needing – and building it with them.”
This is similar to how Kozlow describes her approach. She creates 10 to 14 monthly Jewish, religious and spiritual activities like Torah study, “Jubu” (Jewish/Buddhist) meditation and “holy hiking,” that are different each month.
Sensing and gauging the needs of the community, she “organically” creates appropriate programming and sends out a monthly schedule of events.
“You have to get out of the building to experience God, to find God,” Kozlow said. “You can’t sit in the pews. You’ve got to get up and get out and look for God where you find beauty.”
In this way, Kozlow said she hopes to inspire followers who may have lost some of their Jewish spirit.
“I’m being as creative as my soul wants to be; to speak to Jews on all sorts of levels,” she said.
It’s been a long and winding road to this place for Kozlow.
After giving birth to her first child at 27, she had an epiphany that changed her life.
“I knew from that moment that life was utterly purposeful,” she said. “I’ve always been a deep, spiritual person, and something about the birth of my first child, I was drawn to a deeper connection to Judaism than I’d had growing up.”
“I went back to school in my 40s with two teenagers and was ordained at 50,” she added. “It was a challenge. And then I felt I was being shoved into a box (in the traditional synagogue structure). It’s antithetical to spirituality. It was such a struggle to manifest my soul’s calling to the rabbinate. Politics becomes a suffocating overreaching umbrella. But now, at 65, hallelujah, I’m out of the box, and there were 25 families out of the box who said ‘we want what you’re selling.’”
The walls preventing Kozlow from fulfilling what she believes is her mission, have come down.
“Once I made the decision to follow my real passion, without having to make time for boards and to make myself safe from politics, I have created my dream community – the dream that called me to the rabbinate,” she said. “I feel blessed and plan to give it everything I have. Because I believe in it. We all need a safe place to land, and in The Community, if you’re Jewish, you will be seen for who your soul is.”
Kozlow is passionate about the work developing what she believes is a model for the synagogues of the future.
“My feet have not touched the ground,” she said. “This gives me power to be what God has called me to be. I’m not the rabbi for every Jewish person in the world. No one is. But, as a woman, I am for the first time living in an egalitarian society, Jewishly. I feel like a change agent.”
Though she has encountered some hurtful “disrespect or condescension” from some of her more traditional rabbinical colleagues, she considers what she’s doing “a privilege.”
Calling this new beginning “a very exciting time” wherein “my soul is manifesting in the way God has called me,” Kozlow said hers is “a unique vision, and now I have a unique rabbinate and I’m beyond joyous.”
Whether or not her experiment succeeds, she’ll be satisfied with the effort.
“I feel like I’ve been coming out of the limiting boxes I’ve been shoved into for many years. It was suffocating me. It was a matter of life and death spiritually,” she said. “This is a chance to face God face-to-face, as I try with everything I have to create this beautiful, spiritual, sacred path for my congregants. If it works, hallelujah. If it doesn’t work, I tried. I will be at peace.” JN
Rachel Raskin-Zrihen is a freelance writer living in Anthem.