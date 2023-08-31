On Aug. 28, Jewish families in Greater Phoenix became eligible to apply for PJ Library “Get Together” grants for the first time since the national program began in 2016.
According to Marcy Lewis, PJ Library Phoenix’s program director, the grant program was initially meant for communities with smaller Jewish populations to help bring them together. Gradually expanding over the last few years and after Lewis’ “years of begging and pleading” with her PJ Library engagement officer, the program will finally be open to local families.
The grants are also being offered to PJ Library of Prescott and Southern Arizona, as well as a host of Jewish communities around the country.
The grants are about inspiring and motivating families to create and lead a Jewish experience on their own, which will mean increasing their knowledge of Jewish holidays and values and connecting with other Jewish families. Those who apply and host a celebration with two or more families (other than their own) can submit a reimbursement report for up to $100.
Whatever event families plan, it must celebrate Jewish life in some way. Families have hosted Shabbat, Havdalah, other Jewish holidays, volunteered together or completed some Jewish-related service project. However, milestone celebrations like birthdays, bris or baby namings are not eligible.
“Getting this program in Phoenix has been at the top of my list. I’m just thrilled we’re offering it,” Lewis told Jewish News.
“I love the fact that families can come together and celebrate Shabbat or other holidays. It’s a beautiful moment for a Jewish family,” she said.
Anna Kessler isn’t sure what her proposal will be, but she’s definitely going to apply for the grant, though she might wait for cooler weather.
“My husband will play music and we’ll have games and food — food always brings people out! This is a way to open the doors for some families, who might not be affiliated but want to socialize with others Jewishly. This will give them the connection they need,” she said.
Kessler grew up in Phoenix, is a member of Beth El Phoenix and has strong ties to the local Jewish community. Her two kids, ages 8 and 10, have been involved in PJ Library since birth. Her oldest is even on the PJ Our Way kids’ advisory council.
Kessler has nothing but praise for Lewis: “I can’t say enough about Marcy and her ruach (spirit). PJ Library has evolved and blossomed under her leadership.”
Nicole Cadle is also planning to apply for the grant. She lives in the East Valley and her youngest two sons attend Desert Jewish Academy, a small Jewish day school in Chandler. She is already brainstorming ideas with Lewis about events to plan around the school.
“The majority of parents are Jewish but we don’t know each other that well. It would be awesome to bring all the families together because we want to grow our great Jewish day school,” Cadle said.
She’s even thinking of inviting Lewis to a big event with all the East Valley families.
“After all, the idea is to get us on the same page and work together for our community,” she said.
More than 100,000 PJ Library families in over 170 communities throughout the United States and Canada are eligible to apply for the grants. The application process closes June 7, 2024.
Every family can apply up to three times in the same year. A group of families can take turns applying for the grants and celebrate together throughout the year.
Lewis said it’s one of the best elements of the grant because “it creates a natural chavurah. People make connections and become part of one another’s families.”
Additionally, Lewis learned in June that PJ Library Phoenix and Pardes Jewish Day School received a Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools grant, the signature “Engage Plus” grant, for schools interested in building or deepening its culture of belonging.
Last year, they received a Prizmah Engage grant and the organizations put on two big events with the funds. “Out of This World Havdalah” and “The Rabbi Slurps Spaghetti” were “pretty big wow-factor programs we were able to do with this money,” Lewis said. So far, they have planned a Tashlikh event involving a mud pit for kids to wash their sins away during the High Holidays.
Prizmah was impressed by the PJ Library-Pardes partnership, according to Lewis.
“They want to do a case study on our ‘Rabbi Slurps Spaghetti’ event to learn the good, the bad and the ugly. It wasn’t typical because we involved the whole community. They loved our out-of-the-box thinking on events,” she said. JN
For more information, visit phoenixcjp.org/what-we-do/pj-library.