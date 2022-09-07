A federal investigation concluded that Kyrene School District failed to protect an eighth-grade student at Kyrene Altadeña Middle School from five months of antisemitic harassment in school and on social media, by numerous classmates during the 2018-2019 school year.
The district reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) on Aug. 23. OCR is responsible for enforcing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and its implementing regulation, which prohibits “discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin, including shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.” Since the district receives federal financial assistance from the Department, it is subject to this law and regulation.
Based on the evidence obtained and interviews conducted, including with school staff, the principal and seven teachers, “OCR determined that the student was subjected to harassment that created a hostile environment on her Jewish ancestry and the district failed to take reasonable responsive action to eliminate the hostile environment and prevent its recurrence as required by Title VI.”
In the report from the OCR, the student informed then principal James Martin that nine students had been harassing her at school and via social media over a period of five months, calling her names such as “dirty Jew,” “stinky Jew” and “filthy Jew.” She also said the students were making jokes about the Holocaust, speaking with a German accent and marching and saluting like Nazi soldiers, with one stating, “This is the most glorious time in our country.” She reported that students would ask her, “How do you get a Jewish girl’s number?” then lift her sleeve. They also made sexually charged statements referencing Judaism.
According to the harassing students’ discipline records obtained by the OCR, one student received in-school intervention (ISI), and the others received a combination of ISI and off-campus suspension (OCS).
The girl had several classes with the offending students, but when a “safety plan” was requested because she was “frightened and concerned” about retaliation from the harassers, she was still required to attend the same classes until her schedule could be changed.
The OCR determined that since the district failed to provide the student with an adequate safety plan, it left her with no choice but to be home-schooled for a portion of the school year.
When the student returned to a school in a different district the following year, the former honor student had fallen behind academically and was placed in remedial classes.
The report also stated that Martin “failed to provide timely, specific and clear communication to school staff regarding the harassment of the student.” He left his position at Altadeña at the end of the 2019-2020 school year and is now principal at Kyrene Centennial Middle School, also in the Kyrene School District.
A statement issued by Erin Helm, executive director of communications and marketing for the district, said, “Kyrene holds the safety of students, both their physical safety and their social-emotional wellbeing, as the highest priority. Superintendent Laura Toenjes and the Kyrene Governing Board are dismayed that any student would be made to feel unsafe or unwelcome on a Kyrene campus.”
“As a person of Jewish faith, I was deeply affected by this investigation,” said Superintendent Toenjes. “I will work very closely with our board to ensure every student of every faith, every race and every background feels safe, valued and respected inside our schools.”
In 2020, Altadeña earned the designation as a “No Place for Hate” school by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Helm stated via email that this was “one of the strategies for creating a schoolwide culture of inclusion that emerged from the situation in 2019.”
“They’re receptive and looking for ways to be better and ADL is here to help in that process,” said Jolie Brislin, regional director of ADL’s Arizona chapter. “We have reached out to the district and have put together some formal ideas including training on antisemitism and our ‘A World of Difference’ training.”
Brislin wanted to emphasize the importance of the fact that the family didn’t stay quiet. “They elevated this and they did not allow anybody to keep them quiet and my heart breaks for their child.”
She went on to say that hate is often learned around the kitchen table and the only way to combat hate is through education.
“This poor student was being bullied at school and then going home and being bullied online, 24/7 from these individuals — there’s just no excuse. Online hate is the super spreader to the virus of hate,” said Brislin. “We’re really thankful that the report came back and now the district is looking to do something to address these issues.”
Paul Rockower, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix (JCRC), stated via email that the JCRC has also connected with the superintendent to help facilitate educational resources dealing with antisemitism.
In May, the Kyrene governing board approved the district’s first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy (ASB) so that every student in the district “will have a sense of belonging, without bias or discrimination.”
The resolution agreement commits the district to take steps to ensure nondiscrimination based on race, color or national origin (including based on shared ancestry and ethnic characteristics) in all of its education programs and activities.
According to Kyrene’s statement, “the district has already begun developing a plan to directly address the resolution and later this year, Kyrene will begin a comprehensive review of all district policies with an equity lens to ensure the district’s commitment to inclusion is consistent throughout its practices.” JN