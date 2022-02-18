Shari Judah has fond memories of being a Girl Scout growing up – unfortunately though, after a time, she had to leave the program because its events conflicted with her keeping Shabbat. “If you can’t go to many of the events, it’s not as fun,” Judah recalled.
In 2018, wanting scouting to be accessible for her own children, Judah and friend Seth Rosenberg co-founded a kosher Shomer Shabbat family cub pack in Phoenix – known as Family Cub Pack 210 – which is chartered by the Jewish War Veterans of Scottsdale. Fast forward to today and it’s only a matter of paperwork before the pack also has its own official Boy Scout Troop 210.
“Seth (Rosenberg) is officially our current cubmaster and I’m the assistant cubmaster,” Judah said. “But once paperwork is approved for our troop, he will go ahead and be scoutmaster for our Boy Scout troop and I will become cubmaster for our cub scouts.”
Boy Scouts of America (BSA) was created in 1910 and has undergone many changes in its time. For example, the organization did not allow women in leadership positions until 1988. In 2013, it announced the group would admit openly gay youths, ending a policy it had since its founding. In 2017, BSA announced it would accept transgender youth into its scouting programs and allow women to join as scouts starting in 2018. In 2019, the Boy Scouts – the program for 11-17-year-olds – announced it would change its name to Scouts BSA. (The parent organization remains Boy Scouts of America and the Cub Scouts, for children from kindergarten through fifth grade, kept its name as well.)
As of 2014, only 0.13% of the more than 2.4 million youth involved in BSA were affiliated with a synagogue or Jewish chartered organization, according to a BSA fact sheet on chartered organizations. In 2019, there were 2 million youth involved in BSA, according to its most recent annual report.
Last year, the Boy Scouts of America’s Grand Canyon Council (GCC), an independent nonprofit organization chartered by the Boy Scouts of America in Arizona, celebrated 100 years of scouting. “This anniversary is a major accomplishment; for 100 years, GCC has been supporting the future leaders of Arizona, providing outdoor adventures, teaching them outdoor skills and instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law,” said Andy Price, CEO and scout executive of GCC.
“The process to becoming an official BSA pack and program took several years, but it is so worth it for the experiences our children get to have in the program,” Judah said. “Scouting helps to teach self-confidence, leadership skills, the importance of a strong community, how to work together and more.”
Like Judah, Rosenberg grew up in scouting and wanted a similar experience for his son. Both cite that there are many reasons why a Jewish child may not be comfortable joining a BSA pack or troop associated with another faith, including not being able to participate in many of the activities or eat kosher on outings.
“Scouting is a valuable program, and our pack gives scouts the ability to be a part of the scouting program without taking away from their Jewish experience and understanding,” he said.
Some of the things that make Family Cub Pack 210 different from non-Jewish affiliated BSA groups are that they observe Shabbat, eat kosher on BSA outings and observe Jewish holidays, among other details. Both Rosenberg and Judah emphasize that the pack takes “more of a global approach” and welcomes members from all Jewish traditions.
Pesach Lattin, Judah’s husband, also grew up in scouts but did so before converting to Orthodox Judaism. He believes that many tenants of scouting are in line with his faith. He also shared that the pack not only is a positive influence on its young members, but their partnership with the Jewish War Veterans has impacted multiple generations.
“Being charted by the JWV has benefited both sides – we’ve been in the Veterans Day parade multiple times and the veterans have been able to spend time with the kids and share their stories,” Lattin said. “For these kids to be able to hear directly from Jewish veterans is a gift.”
Like many organizations, the pandemic has taken its toll on what activities Family Cub Pack 210 has been able to do, but they hope to be more active and continue to grow as time moves forward.
“Scouting is basically a leadership program that teaches important qualities compatible with the Jewish experience; how to have respect, be a respectful community citizen, leave no trace, having a gentle impact on the earth,” Rosenberg said. “Our pack is a great way for a child to be fully observant and still be a scout.” JN
To learn more about Family Cub Pack 210, e-mail cub210phx@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook @PHXJewishScouts. To learn more about scouting as it relates to Jewish scouts, including a historical and national perspective, visit jewishscouting.org.
Michelle Talsma Everson is a freelance writer, editor and PR consultant in Phoenix.