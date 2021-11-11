Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego attended the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this month.
Gallego, who is Jewish, has multiple leadership positions with national and global climate initiatives.
“We have a faith that emphasizes that you’re judged by how you take care of those who are most vulnerable,” she told Jewish News. “Unfortunately, climate change disproportionately impacts those who have the least, and so I hope it is both an act of responsible leadership as well as faith to invest in a more sustainable future.”
Gallego is co-chair of Climate Mayors, a bipartisan network of more than 470 U.S. mayors who have committed to emission reductions and upholding the Paris Agreement through climate action and policy.
She is also the North American vice chair of the C40 Steering Committee, which provides direction for the 97 global cities committed to addressing the climate crisis.
During the climate conference, the group announced it has secured a commitment by 1,049 cities, including Phoenix, to attain net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and cut carbon emissions in half by 2030.
“Cities are going to be part of the solution,” Gallego said. “We are the ones who are designing the transportation systems, how buildings get built, and we can lead the way on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Gallego was named the public sector co-chair of the 50 Liter Home Coalition, a group of private, public and civic leaders working to address water security. The coalition’s name references reducing daily water use per person to 50 liters, or about 13 gallons.
According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, each Arizona resident uses about 146 gallons on average per day. Up to 70% of that water is used outdoors for watering plants, filling swimming pools, washing cars or other uses, according to the department’s website.
“We’ll look at how we can reduce at-home water use with innovative products,” Gallego said, noting she hopes some of that innovation will happen in Phoenix.
During her time in Glasgow, she met with European companies interested in establishing or expanding their corporate presence in the U.S.
“The more we can attract innovative businesses that will help people go to the next level, the better,” she said.
From Glasgow, Gallego went to London to meet with more businesses.
She concluded her travels feeling inspired, she said. Phoenix voters have said they’d like to live in the most sustainable desert city, giving Gallego “a very ambitious agenda but one that we’re capable of.” She said she left with some new ideas, including for how airports are investing in sustainability and innovation in transportation as a whole.
Gallego assumed her office in March 2019, and has since advanced an array of climate actions. She said residents should be on the lookout for trees being planted in the spring by the nonprofit American Forests.
The city rolled out its Cool Pavement Program last year, and more than 40 miles of pavement have been treated so far, reducing surface temperatures by up to 12 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We have done it in every part of our city,” Gallego said. “We called it a pilot and have now scratched out the word ‘pilot.’ It is a success and one we want to continue to implement.”
The city is the first in the country to launch a publicly-funded Office of Heat Response and Mitigation, tasked with seeking solutions while monitoring other departments’ activities to ensure a coordinated approach.
And, the city plans to develop 100 Cool Corridors by 2013 that will include native and desert-adapted trees, and will use data to identify the greatest need with a focus on low-income and heat-vulnerable communities.
“We have to think about tikkun olam,” Gallego said. “We have to think about what type of planet we leave behind.” JN