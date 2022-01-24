I have been in residential real estate in the Phoenix area for more than 30 years. My father, Herb Lieb, moved to the Phoenix in 1964 and he owned Kagel’s, a women’s fashion store at Park Central Mall, Herb’s Underground (Phoenix’s first disco) and The Jockey Club Nightclub. I have him to thank for introducing me to the Phoenix area.
The Phoenix Business Journal ranked me as the number one residential realtor in Phoenix in 2017 (based on sales volume as an individual agent not part of a team) and I average around 115 home sales per year specializing in Phoenix and Paradise Valley but have sold homes all over throughout my career. In 2005, some of you experienced the pinnacle of home prices before we had the short sale and foreclosure debacle for the next five years. In 2021, we exceeded the values from 2005, and home values will continue to rise in 2022.
I have never seen a crazier real estate market in all my years of selling homes.
I recently had a client who made 10 offers on different homes. Even though they were offering more than the asking price, we lost to multiple offers each time. The house he actually ended up buying had four other offers. Fortunately, the listing agent (who was also the owner) worked at HomeSmart and we had done several other deals together the past four years. Even though she had received a higher offer, she knew I would close on this home with my client, and she did not believe that the other buyer would end up closing.
Last year, I listed a home in Paradise Valley for $2.4 million. On the first day of the listing, I had 15 showings and received three offers ¬– one was an all-cash offer. The other two offers required financing, which meant they had to qualify for a loan. The person with the cash offer waived inspections and made the earnest deposit non-refundable, so the house sold on day one. I have known the agent for 15 years and have a lot of respect for her. Cash usually wins out, but again I tell agents “do not burn bridges with your fellow real estate agents” because it can come back to hurt you down the road with another property.
I teach a monthly continuing education class on Marketing Essentials/Agency Law for realtors. The one thing I say repeatedly is to have loyalty and respect for your fellow realtors even though sometimes we compete with each other.
According to the Cromford Report, which provides detailed information to track the history and current status of the Greater Phoenix residential resale market and offers unique insight into its future direction, several analysts are commenting on what they interpret as a very high demand in housing. This is a serious mistake. While demand is above average, it is not unusually high. What is unusual about the current housing market is the chronic and extreme shortage of available homes. It feels like “high demand” when buying a house because there are far too many buyers for every house.
In 2022, the situation is going to get worse. Paradise Valley is down to an all-time low of just 93 single-family homes available for sale compared to 160 at this same time last year. Scottsdale is down to 344 single-family homes for sale and there was 569 this time last year. Mesa is down to 314 single-family homes and they were at 483 as recently as Oct. 3, 2021, and Phoenix is down to 777 single-family homes and there were 1,095 available for sale just one month ago.
The bottom line is whether you are looking to buy or sell, hire an agent who is an expert in the geographic area. Especially if you are looking to buy, those agents may know of homes not yet on the market. JN
Bobby Lieb is part of HomeSmart Elite Group and can be reached at centralphx.com.