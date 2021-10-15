The Phoenix Police Department’s Police Chief’s Jewish Advisory Board is seeking new members.
The board has 20 members, but Detective Mike Hillman, the Phoenix PD’s community liaison to the board, said ideally there would be 25 members.
The board has been around more than 20 years and serves as a bridge between the Jewish community and the police department.
“We’re here, we support you and we’re providing the security we can for you; we want you to feel comfortable; we’re all in this together,” Hillman said.
Hillman, other members of the police department and the board’s leadership held a virtual presentation Monday, Oct. 11 to inform the Jewish community about its work and to urge the reporting of hate crimes.
The partnership is especially helpful in dealing with antisemitic incidents, Hillman and board leaders said.
“If there’s an incident that we need to deal with, or something that has occurred very recently, this is something that I want to pass on to the board members so they can get the information to the communities that they represent,” Hillman said.
For example, on Yom Kippur, a man in a black car drove to a synagogue and asked some suspicious questions, he said. When the security guard at the synagogue alerted him, Hillman was able to quickly warn the other synagogues in the area because of the police’s connection to the board.
Rabbi Levi Levertov, president of the board, said he often gets phone calls from community members about policing and takes them to Hillman.
“He always wants to help out, and he’ll guide them on where they need to be and who they need to talk to,” Levertov said. “You don’t feel like you’re in a black hole of ‘I don’t know where to start.’”
Alan Zeichick, the board’s vice president, said the partnership is all based on two-way communication.
Each year before the High Holidays, Zeichick and the advisory board share best practices for synagogue security with each other and Phoenix police.
He informs the department about communication barriers for some segments of the Jewish community. “If the police decide to pick up the phone and call someone at an Orthodox synagogue during Yom Kippur, probably no one will answer the phone,” he said. “We think they should all know this, they probably all do, but it never hurts to remind (the police).”
Antisemitic incidents happen multiple times a year, and according to the Bias Crime Unit’s findings, five antisemitic hate crimes have been reported in Phoenix in 2021.
Detective Charlee McDermott, who specializes in bias crimes for the Phoenix PD, said most of the hate crimes this year have been assault and vandalism. But those are only the ones they know about, since hate crimes are “very, very underreported.” She encouraged people to report hate crimes to the police when they witness them.
The Phoenix PD reports all hate crimes to the FBI.
A hate crime is defined as a violent criminal act against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity.
According to a recent report, the FBI recorded the largest number of hate crimes last year since 2008, and the Jewish community was once again a top target of religiously motivated crimes.
Regardless of the communication that occurs after a hate crime, Levertov said it is next-to-impossible to prevent a hate crime from happening in the first place.
He believes that everyone should be proud of who they are and report any event that they feel might have been motivated by hate.
Hillman said he’d like to see a couple of younger members join the advisory board -- people between 16 and 25. One of the biggest things he looks for in a prospective member of any age is their ability to disseminate information to a large audience. Members also must live or work within the city of Phoenix.
“We’re all one big family. We’re all working together. We all want safety in our communities,” he said.
If anybody is interested in joining the board or has any questions in general, he encourages people to reach out directly at 602-377-9420 or michael.hillman@phoenix.gov. JN