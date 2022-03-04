The Jewish community of Greater Phoenix stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, including Ukraine’s Jewish community, against this cruel attack by Russia.
Our global brothers and sisters are suffering greatly, and seeing the death of their loved ones, destruction and displacement from their homes. We see memorials to past atrocities such as the Babi Yar massacre being destroyed. Let us come together to aid those in need. Let us remember that everyone is part of the global community.
As we welcome Shabbat, let us pray for peace and safety for all.
Here are ways to provide tangible support to the Ukrainian Jewish community and the country as a whole:
- Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) has been engaged in work in Ukraine for many years. JFNA is coordinating efforts to help the Jewish community of Ukraine through its partner organizations, the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Joint Distribution Committee, and World ORT.
- United Hatzalah is an Israeli organization that provides on the ground medical support and is already in Ukraine assisting the population in every way possible.
- The Israeli rapid response humanitarian organization IsraAID is at the Ukraine-Moldova border assisting Ukrainian refugees.
- The Red Cross in Ukraine is assisting on the ground with volunteers to distribute needed goods and medical attention.
- HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) has long been assisting refugees globally, and has had a partnership with Right2Protection since 2001 to assist Jewish migrants emigrating to the United States from Ukraine. HIAS’ work is even more vital as so many are trying to exit.
- Olami, Chabad and Hillel chapters throughout Ukraine have been servicing Jewish students for years, and have stayed to continue supporting them. These organizations have dedicated donation pages to go directly to their branches on the ground.
- World Central Kitchen is in Poland and Romania providing fresh meals to those fleeing Ukraine.