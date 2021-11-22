Emery Kutz knows all too well how food can bring people together---and keep them apart.
“Sometimes I feel left out,” said Emery, 11, who has celiac disease and can’t eat foods containing gluten. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, 1 in 100 people worldwide have it, and 80% of Americans with celiac disease are not diagnosed. Though there are additional treatment options being studied, lifelong adherence to a gluten-free diet is the only treatment for celiac disease.
“People should know what it is,” Emery said. “It's not a well-known thing, and I think it it should be because a lot of people don't know that they have it.”
For her bat mitzvah project, Emery wanted to raise money for the Celiac Disease Foundation to fund celiac research. On Sunday, Nov. 14, she organized the first ever in-person 5K run to raise celiac disease awareness and bring together the celiac community. Sixty-five people attended, including local gluten-free social media influencer Katelyn Duffy, known as eatglutenfreeaz on Instagram.
Elana Kutz, Emery’s mother, follows Duffy on Instagram, and asked her to share the information about Emery’s 5K with her followers. “It was really awesome that she came,” Elana said.
Duffy said she could have benefited from the event Emery organized when she was first diagnosed as a kid 14 years ago. “It meant a lot to me to be able to support her online through Instagram and by showing up to run. I have had celiac disease for 14 years now and it was so exciting for me to meet others in my community that experience the same struggles.”
As of Nov. 21, she had raised more than $5,500.
“I am blown away that an 11-year-old was able to bring together 50+ people and raise over $5,000 for celiac disease,” Duffy said. “It is amazing to see someone so passionate about helping others.”
Emery got four cases of bottled water donated from a local Trader Joe’s. A local Sprouts donated a gift card to be given to the winner of the run and Gluten-Free Creations Bakery donated some gluten-free cookies.
“My bat mitzvah project has helped me be ready to become a bat mitzvah because it’s helped me to learn how to do something on my own and to be more independent,” she said.
Her bat mitzvah at Congregation Or Tzion is scheduled for May 14.
Elana said having celiac disease has made her daughter sensitive to other people’s needs to ensure they don’t feel excluded. “Her heart is huge,” she said.
Elana learned of the Celiac Foundation’s national virtual 5K three or four years ago as a subscriber to the foundation’s newsletter. “We’ve always thought it would be really cool if we had an organized event here locally, but I never wanted to be the one who planned it,” she said.
Elana is proud to see her daughter take the idea and make it a reality, she said.
“It has been so meaningful to see Emery confidently speak to others about celiac when sharing her story, asking for donations for her 5K and wanting to make a difference,” she said. “Emery has demonstrated passion, bravery and maturity with this project.”
As soon as Emery was diagnosed when she was a year old, Elana felt she needed a support group. “I didn’t know anyone with celiac disease,” she said. She heard about a group in another city called Raising Our Celiac Kids, and started a Phoenix chapter. She organized several annual events, like educational sessions for parents and a Halloween trunk or treat, where everybody could come knowing the candy was safe.
The group is still active, and called Generation GF, but Elana is no longer running it.
Elana always wanted Emery to grow up with other kids like her, and, at the same time, it’s been helpful for Elana to have a group of moms to turn to and share ideas about new products, or restaurants, or sleepaway camps or other gluten-free parenting situations.
Elana and Emery hope to make the 5K an annual tradition to bring the Phoenix celiac community together.
“Community is very special because it makes people know that they’re not alone and there’s other people like them that are going through the same thing,” Emery said. JN