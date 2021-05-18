In its first survey of the American Jewish community since 2013, the Pew Research Center found a host of similarities with the 2019 Maricopa County Jewish Community Survey conducted by Arizona State University.
Kenneth Goldstein, a visiting professor who led the study for ASU, recently opined in a webinar for Jewish News that Maricopa County’s Jews are “probably not that different if we looked at Jews across the country,” because this is a large metropolitan area and many residents are transplants.
In many ways Goldstein was right. Several of Pew’s findings matched the local study. However, the national survey, released May 11, also identified broader trends about religious affiliation by age group, political rifts and racial and ethnic diversity, which ASU’s study did not fully investigate.
“There are signs of potential change we are picking up on,” Becka Alper, one of Pew’s lead researchers, said in a call with the media. Some of these are generational distinctions.
Pew found that, compared with an older generation, many Jews under 30 are either Orthodox or don’t identify as religious at all.
While 17% of American Jews 18-29 years old say they are Orthodox, 41% describe themselves as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular,” but still identify as Jewish for ethnic, cultural or family reasons.
“If you are familiar with the American-Jewish community, you’ve seen the growth in Orthodox neighborhoods, communities across the country. It’s not surprising, but the survey does capture that,” said Alan Cooperman, director of religion research at Pew Research Center and a lead researcher of the study.
Jews are also growing further apart politically.
The number of Orthodox Jews who identify as Republican increased from 57% in 2013 to 75% in this year’s Pew survey, while 70 to 80% of Reform, Conservative and nondenominational Jews lean Democratic.
Goldstein, who is also a professor of politics at the University of San Francisco, said the ASU study was too limited by its methodology and sample size to be able to research similar breakdowns, but he thinks those findings would be “strikingly similar” in Maricopa County.
Pew estimates that 2.4% of U.S. adults are Jewish, or approximately 7.5 million people. ASU estimated that 2.36% of adults in Maricopa County are Jewish, or approximately 79,000 people.
And within that group, people see themselves in a variety of ways.
“Jews are simply not as homogeneous as we think and as many people think,”
Goldstein said.
Eight percent of the American Jewish population identify as Hispanic, Black or Asian — or anything other than non-Hispanic white — a share that nearly doubles to 15% among Jews between 18 and 29. These numbers are sure to be closely examined as many Jewish institutions grapple with how to welcome “Jews of color,” referring to Jews who are not white, though Pew did not use that term.
“Jews of color is a different issue, because we didn’t feel comfortable supplying a definition saying if you’re this, you should call yourself a Jew of color,” Cooperman said.
Some survey respondents identified with more than one race and 13% said they live in multiracial households. Overall, 17% of survey respondents said they lived in a house where at least one person is multiracial, Hispanic, Black, Asian or of another non-white racial group.
Two-thirds of Jews identified as Ashkenazi — Jews who follow the customs of Central or Eastern Europe. Seven percent call themselves Sephardic (of Spanish ancestry) or Mizrahi (of Middle Eastern heritage), alone or in combination with another identity.
Regardless of background, Jews — in general — are less religious than American adults as a whole, Pew found. While 21% of Jews say religion is “very important,” 41% of all U.S. adults say the same. And only 12% of Jews attend services at least once a week, compared to 27% of the general population.
Still, three-quarters of U.S. Jews say that “being Jewish” is either very or somewhat important to them. Most Jews — 85% — say they feel either “a great deal” or “some” sense of belonging to the Jewish people. ASU’s survey also found Jews in Maricopa County say being Jewish is important in their lives.
Pew and ASU found that most Jews agree on some factors that are essential to Judaism.
Seven-in-ten or more U.S. Jews say that remembering the Holocaust (76%) and leading a moral and ethical life (72%) are essential to their Jewish identity, according to Pew. About half or more also say that working for justice and equality in society (59%), being intellectually curious (56%) and continuing family traditions (51%) are essential.
Jews in Maricopa County similarly said that leading an ethical and moral life, remembering the Holocaust and working for justice and equality are essential to being Jewish.
Goldstein said he was surprised at how high remembering the Holocaust ranks, and it is interesting how that response tracks with the concern in the community over antisemitism.
“That’s actually one of the few survey questions I’ve seen where younger people are even more concerned about it (antisemitism) than older people,” Goldstein.
The Pew survey found more than 9 in 10 Jews say there is at least “some” antisemitism in the United States, including 45% who say there is “a lot.” Slightly more than half of Jews surveyed (53%) nationally say that they feel less safe today than they did five years ago as a Jewish person in the U.S.
The majority of Jews surveyed by ASU said they feel antisemitism has gotten worse in the past year, with roughly 20% of respondents personally experiencing antisemitism from 2018-2019.
“This number was very high in 2019. It would almost certainly be even higher now,” Goldstein said. JN
Toby Tabachnick contributed to this story.
