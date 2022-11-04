Israeli president with Rachel Hoffer
Photo courtesy JFNA

Meeting the Israeli president

Last week, Jewish Federation leaders met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Washington, D.C. to discuss the JFNA General Assembly (Oct. 30-Nov 1). Among them was Phoenix CJP’s own Rachel Hoffer, the 2022 General Assembly Co-Chair.

Interfaith event

An interfaith experience

The Arizona Interfaith Movement held its Experience Interfaith celebration on Oct. 27. More than 20 faiths were represented, including Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and more.

abbi Segal and Sukkot

Holiday lessons

Temple Chai Rabbi Emily Segal Early Childhood Education kids about Sukkot.

AZ Jews for Justice

Bringing smiles to kids

Arizona Jews for Justice's Eddie Chavez Calderon, left, and Dr. Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz brought Halloween costumes and new clothes to refugee children on Oct. 21.

Tucson Challh Bake

Tucson Challah Bake

Chabad of Tucson drew many happy bakers to its annual challah bake in September.