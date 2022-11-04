Meeting the Israeli president
Last week, Jewish Federation leaders met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Washington, D.C. to discuss the JFNA General Assembly (Oct. 30-Nov 1). Among them was Phoenix CJP’s own Rachel Hoffer, the 2022 General Assembly Co-Chair.
An interfaith experience
The Arizona Interfaith Movement held its Experience Interfaith celebration on Oct. 27. More than 20 faiths were represented, including Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and more.
Holiday lessons
Temple Chai Rabbi Emily Segal Early Childhood Education kids about Sukkot.
Bringing smiles to kids
Arizona Jews for Justice's Eddie Chavez Calderon, left, and Dr. Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz brought Halloween costumes and new clothes to refugee children on Oct. 21.
Tucson Challah Bake
Chabad of Tucson drew many happy bakers to its annual challah bake in September.