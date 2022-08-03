Havdalah Chai (above)
The Temple Chai community gather for Havdalah in Prescott at the home of Drs. Michael Schwimmer and Jackie Schenkein.
Holocaust education
The Arizona Jewish Historical Society hosted a Holocaust education seminar on July 14 for over 120 students from Aguila Youth Leadership Institute. The keynote speakers were, from left to right, U.S. army veteran Vernon Schmidt, Italian resistance fighter Margherita Fray, Holocaust survivors Esther Basch, Marge Rich and Dirk van Leenen. The event was part of Aguila’s annual summer symposium, entitled “Finding the Light Within.”
Needed supplies
Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz holds just a few of bags of over-the-counter medicine that will be distributed to refugees, asylum seekers and the houseless through Arizona Jews for Justice.