Cupcake Wars (above)
On Feb. 8, Levenbaum Chabad House at ASU hosted a “Cupcake Wars” night where students decorated cupcakes and were judged for best cupcakes in a few categories. The winners are, left to right, Esther Weiss, Jared Blumer and Rachel Hayward.
Babka Bake
Zadel Strichartz, left, and Linda Lober joined Smile on Seniors on Jan. 30 for a cooking class presented by baker Miriam Litzman, who shared her babka-making secrets.
Senior Shabbat
Smile on Seniors hosted their monthly Shabbat dinner in January at the Chabad Center in Phoenix. Pictured from left to right, Marvin Kline, Janice Teisch, Herb Spiwak, Ethel Schmall, Bella Kazen and Berle Clark.
Enjoying the great outdoors
On Jan. 30, Temple Solel’s Raker Religious School had a hike at Cave Creek Regional Park for parents and students. About 140 participants enjoyed playing tag, singing and hiking. The event ended with lunch and a closing circle. The madrichim (student leaders) led interactive activities to engender conversations about bullying and encourage kind speech and actions.
Welcome Back
The Levenbaum Chabad House at ASU hosted a “Welcome Back ChaBBQ” in January to celebrate the start of the new semester. Pictured, from left to right, Bella Schneider, Brendan Moffitt, Max Prushan and Maya August.