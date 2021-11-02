Costume parade

Costume parade

Children show off their costumes at Developing Minds Academy in Scottsdale on Friday, Oct. 29.

Joining forces for some chesed!

Nishmat kids

Nishmat Adin - Shalhevet Scottsdale and Shalhevet High School of Los Angeles joined forces to help out at Rainbow Housing, a community-based program that promotes self-sufficiency for families.

Meal prep!

Meal prep

Nishmat Adin - Shalhevet Scottsdale and Shalhevet High School of Los Angeles students volunteered with Ezras Cholim Food Bank preparing meals for those in need.

New kosher food pantry at EVJCC

EVJCC pantry outside

Volunteers assist with the first event of the JBox food pantry on Oct. 27, at the East Valley JCC.

Helping out a new venture

volunteer for new venture

Ephraim Morris puts a bag of groceries into the back of a car during the drive-through JBox Food Pantry on Oct. 27, at the East Valley JCC.