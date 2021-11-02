Costume parade
Children show off their costumes at Developing Minds Academy in Scottsdale on Friday, Oct. 29.
Photo by Kayla Shaefer
Joining forces for some chesed!
Nishmat Adin - Shalhevet Scottsdale and Shalhevet High School of Los Angeles joined forces to help out at Rainbow Housing, a community-based program that promotes self-sufficiency for families.
Photo by Ariella Friedman
Meal prep!
Nishmat Adin - Shalhevet Scottsdale and Shalhevet High School of Los Angeles students volunteered with Ezras Cholim Food Bank preparing meals for those in need.
Photo by Ariella Friedman
New kosher food pantry at EVJCC
Volunteers assist with the first event of the JBox food pantry on Oct. 27, at the East Valley JCC.
Photo by Leisah Woldoff
Helping out a new venture
Ephraim Morris puts a bag of groceries into the back of a car during the drive-through JBox Food Pantry on Oct. 27, at the East Valley JCC.
Photo by Leisah Woldoff