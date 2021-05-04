Food drive

Food Drive

Temple Solel’s Social Action Committee organized a food drive to benefit Vista Del Camino Food Bank during Passover.

Yom HaShoah

Yom HaShoah

From sundown April 7 to sundown April 8, students from Hillel at Arizona State University read thousands of names from six million Jewish people who perished at the hands of the Nazis.

Celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut

Yom Ha'atzmaut

From left: Batya Ref, Sharon Levy and Bonnie Cohen, Temple Kol Ami’s pre-K teachers, celebrate Israel’s birthday with Rabbi Jeremy Schneider and student Sarah Schneider.

Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation

Volunteers with Arizona Jews for Justice gathered donations of necessary supplies and delivered them to Navajo Nation, an area hit hard by COVID-19, on Thursday, April 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.