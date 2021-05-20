May we present...

Kol Ami

After two years of study at Temple Kol Ami, five adult b’nai mitzvah led the community in worship, shared insights into the weekly Torah and Haftorah portion and were called to the Torah. Pictured from left: Matt Olsen, Tina Goldberg, Ann Kaufman and Beverly and Ted Frumkin.

Celebrating Israel’s birthday!

Hadassah

Hadassah Valley of the Sun celebrated Israel’s birthday with Chef Tuan “Butch” Raphael who shared his life story and prepared Israeli salads.

Team Israel in Arizona

Team Israel

Team Israel huddles on a practice field in Arizona as they prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Science fair

science fair

Students from Phoenix Hebrew Academy show off their science projects on Thursday, May 13. The audience was captivated by the range of topics and conclusions.

Appreciate the teachers!

Teacher appreciation week

Congregation Beth Israel’s Chanen Preschool observed National Teacher Appreciation week by showering teachers with a variety of treats, from coffee to bouquets. Moms who made the bouquets pictured from left: Katrina Schneider, Sara Doliveck, Rebecca Light, Cindy Sigona and Renee Neir.

