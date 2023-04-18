A special communal seder
Rabbi Aviva Funke led Gesher Disability Resources’ Model Seder this year. Culturally traditional events can be challenging to individuals with special needs. Gesher’s goal is for their participants to review the progression of the seder service and meal, but at their pace.
Passover prep
Sarah Ettinger preps the matzah balls before Passover 2023.
Women’s seder
Temple Solel Rabbi Debbie Stiel speaks to participants of the Women’s Seder held before Passover.
Lighting a spark
Pictured from left are Rachel Hoffer, CJP’s board chair, Leah Bold Mondlick, Richard Kasper, CJP’s CEO, and Bryce Schotz. Mondlick received the Lee Amada Young Leadership Award and Schotz received the Sy Clark Young Leadership Award at The Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix’s (CJP) campaign breakfast on March 21, for their leadership and dedication to service in the Jewish community.
Celebrate with charcuterie
Pictured from left are Avin Kreisler, Aaron Stein and Elisheva Sherman, who are enjoying Charcuterie Night last month at Chabad at Arizona State University.
Family and friends together again
Stacy Hileman Rosenthal took a quick photo of her family seder, celebrating both old and new traditions and recipes, as well as catching up with friends and family after a long winter. “Family and friends are the sweetest ingredients of life!”