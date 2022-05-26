Ladies who lunch (above)
From left, Ferne Avery, Leni Reiss and Susan Berk were among attendees at the Jewish National Fund-USA’s Women for Israel luncheon April 27 at The Clayton House in Scottsdale.
Baby University is back
The Brown Family who are new parents came to the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix’s spring Jewish Baby University class to share their experiences.
Happy birthday to you
Holocaust survivor Charlotte Adelman celebrated her 90th with family, friends and some of her favorite desserts.
Women’s seder
Temple Solel held an outdoor women’s seder with approximately 80 women in attendance.
Let there be light
Holocaust survivor Bodo Schrader, right, lights a candle with Rabbi Michael Beyo during an April 27 Yom Hashoah commemoration hosted by the Center for Holocaust Education of the East Valley Jewish Community Center.
Congratulations graduates
On May 10, The Women’s Leadership Institute held a graduation for its latest cohort at the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center. From left to right, Laura Drachler, Rabbi Elana Kanter, Jessielyn Hirschl and Jamie Kornbluth.
Under the sea for philanthropy
On Friday, May 6, more than 200 young philanthropists joined Jewish National Fund-USA’s JNFuture for the largest young Jewish professional event in Arizona at its Shabbat in the Desert soiree at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale.