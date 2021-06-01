The school year comes to a close

graduation

Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley’s religious school celebrated the end of the year in person on May 23, 2021.

Little graduates

little graduates

On Friday, May 21, amid a power outage, Martin Pear

Jewish Community Center’s Early Childhood Center

graduates gathered in limited pods to celebrate dressed

in their caps and gowns. 

Farewell Rabbi Chernow!

Rabbi Chernow

Hundreds of Temple Chai members took the opportunity to say goodbye to Rabbi Mari Chernow, their longtime rabbi, on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Baby University

Baby U

Expectant parents gather together to memorialize their participation in the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix’s Baby University.

Brandeis book club

Brandeis

The Phoenix chapter of the Brandeis National Committee read “The Gown,” about the embroidery on Queen Elizabeth’s wedding gown, for their virtual book club.

