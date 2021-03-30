hats and sticks

J Hiking Club advises bringing hats and walking sticks for long and hot Arizona hikes.

 Photo by Lauren Berczynski

Hats and walking sticks

Group shot

group shot

Members of J Hiking Club take a moment for a group photo on a Sunday hike.

Say cheese!

say cheese

J Hiking Club’s youngest members smile sweetly for the camera on the Blue Wash Trail in Cave Creek.

Hands on your hips!

Hands on hips

J Hiking Club kids take a moment to get silly in Cave Creek.

Always room for BBQ!

BBQ

CTeen’s new Phoenix chapter started off with a bang and some BBQ on March 18, 2021.

