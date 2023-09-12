Movie night (above)
A few friends from Scottsdale’s Congregation Beth Israel and Shayna Maidels had a great time grabbing dinner and seeing “Golda” together. Pictured from left: Kimberly Ruck, Helene Harty Miracle, Helene Diamond and Beth Sklar.
Welcoming a new Torah
On Sept. 4, Chabad of Arizona celebrated the completion of “Shaina’s Unity Torah” in memory of Shaina Welner. Because it was commissioned as a “unity” Torah, it is smaller and lighter which enables it to be held by both the very young and the elderly, and thus is more inclusive.
Preparing for the High Holidays
On Friday, Sept. 1, the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix partnered with local shops and vendors to celebrate the High Holidays at a holiday bazaar at Pardes Jewish Day School in Scottsdale. Those who came enjoyed giveaways, crafts, parachute play, face painting, balloons, a jump house and more.
Getting to know you
On Aug. 13, Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley held a successful open house. Pictured left to right are Spencer Kirschner and his daughters as they talk to Rabbi Dana Evan Kaplan and Outreach Committee Co-Chair Jonathan Green.
Where is your Jewish News? Virginia edition
Rochel Hayman and Barry Lischinsky, the new National Commander of the Jewish War Veterans, hold a copy of the Jewish News while attending the Jewish War Veterans 124th Annual National Convention, Aug. 18-23, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Hayman is in the NEC (National Executive Committee) of the Department of the Southwest of the JWV and past Commander of Scottsdale Post 210 in Phoenix.