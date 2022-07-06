Meet me at Mavrix (above)
The Post Grad-AZ Jewish Dating Group had fun at Mavrix, an arcade, sports bar and restaurant in Scottsdale on June 26. Find them on Facebook or Instagram at @pgazjd.
Mystical talk
Rabbi Reuven Wolf, founder and spiritual director of Maayon Yisroel of Los Angeles, gave a mystical talk on “Free Will” in a private home in Phoenix. About 25 people attended the hour-and-a-half discourse.
Double celebration
On May 21, Or Adam Congregation for Humanistic Judaism held a gala evening honoring two significant events: the ordination of Jeffrey Schesnol as rabbi and their 35th anniversary as a congregation. Pictured: Rabbi Jeffrey Schesnol and his wife, Susan.
Summer stars on stage
On June 15, actresses and back stage girls from Chabad, Beth Tefillah, Ahavas Torah, Torah Day School, Shearim Torah High for Girls and Phoenix Hebrew Academy performed a musical production of “Yentl” at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society.
Gifts for Holocaust survivors
Volunteers with the Phoenix Holocaust Association delivered gifts to some 62 Holocaust survivors living in the Greater Phoenix area. Funding for the gifts was provided by the Claims Conference. Pictured: Sima and Yokov Kogan of Gilbert.