Post Grad-AZ Jewish Dating Group
Meet me at Mavrix (above)

The Post Grad-AZ Jewish Dating Group had fun at Mavrix, an arcade, sports bar and restaurant in Scottsdale on June 26. Find them on Facebook or Instagram at @pgazjd.

Rabbi Reuven Wolf

Mystical talk

Rabbi Reuven Wolf, founder and spiritual director of Maayon Yisroel of Los Angeles, gave a mystical talk on “Free Will” in a private home in Phoenix. About 25 people attended the hour-and-a-half discourse.

Rabbi Jeffrey Schesnol and his wife, Susan

Double celebration

On May 21, Or Adam Congregation for Humanistic Judaism held a gala evening honoring two significant events: the ordination of Jeffrey Schesnol as rabbi and their 35th anniversary as a congregation. Pictured: Rabbi Jeffrey Schesnol and his wife, Susan.

Summer Stars

Summer stars on stage

On June 15, actresses and back stage girls from Chabad, Beth Tefillah, Ahavas Torah, Torah Day School, Shearim Torah High for Girls and Phoenix Hebrew Academy performed a musical production of “Yentl” at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society.

Sima and Yokov Kogan

Gifts for Holocaust survivors

Volunteers with the Phoenix Holocaust Association delivered gifts to some 62 Holocaust survivors living in the Greater Phoenix area. Funding for the gifts was provided by the Claims Conference. Pictured: Sima and Yokov Kogan of Gilbert.