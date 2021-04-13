Virtual seder

Solel

Temple Solel’s annual — and virtual — Second Night Community Seder this year was led by Rabbi John Linder, Rabbi Debbie Stiel and Cantorial Soloist Todd Herzog.

'Broken World'

Beth Ames Swartz

Beth Ames Swartz, local artist, adds water to adjust the density of black paint applied over the background on an evolving canvas in her new series “Broken World.”

Beauty in a tea bag

hadassah

Anne Lowe, an artist from Tucson, introduced the ladies of Hadassah Tikvah West Valley to the joys of folding tea bag paper into flowers last month.

Meeting the governor

Ducey

Rabbi Pinchas Allouche met Gov. Doug Ducey last month and was asked to convey the governor’s best wishes for a Happy Passover to the Jewish community of Arizona and Jewish people everywhere.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.