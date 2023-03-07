Lighting the menorah with the VP
Eddie Chavez Calderon, right, poses with, from left, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris and Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz during the Vice President’s Chanukah party in Washington, D.C.
Blessing the newbies!
Rabbi Allison Lawton blessed new members of Beth Ami Temple during Shabbat services on January 20, as the community welcomed and celebrated them.
Shabbat volunteers
Cindi Steele and Mark Neufeld, volunteers for Smile on Seniors, take a little time out to snap a quick photo during Shabbat dinner on Jan. 20.
Collecting clothes for women veterans
Jewish War Veterans held a women’s clothing drive for Ashley’s Place, a U.S. veterans’ facility that provides transitional housing focused on addressing the unique needs of women who were exposed to trauma during their military service. Eve Wagner and Jennifer Gewarges unpack donations from Judy Wear Boutique in Chandler.
Celebration of the trees
Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley celebrated Tu B’Shevat at the Riparian Preserve in Gilbert last month.
Generations giving back
More than 100 women joined the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix’s Women IN Philanthropy WIP Cares Day on Feb. 26 to do service projects at a variety of sites around Greater Phoenix. From left to right, Emily Mallin, Sara Klein, Risa Mallin, Susan Klein, Saturn Klein and Mara Pernick represented three generations at the event.