In late July, when Arizona’s spring legislative session finally came to an end — tied for the longest-lasting session in the state’s history — there was a deal to allow Maricopa County residents to vote on Proposition 400, a 20-year extension of a half-cent sales tax for transportation funding.
The $24 billion infrastructure bill’s passage was often in doubt but after months of negotiations between affected cities, the Hobbs’ administration and Republicans with a one-seat majority in Arizona’s House and Senate, it will be on the ballot for taxpayers to decide its fate.
Retired Arizona Public Service (APS) executive Martin Shultz followed the bill’s peregrinations from the sidelines, calling the effort to convince many legislators of the need for the funding “a war.”
Since his 2013 retirement as APS’ vice president of government affairs, he’s lent his expertise to various political leaders on a pro bono basis “as a way to give back to the community,” he said.
Shultz, a member of Scottsdale’s Congregation Beth Israel (CBI), was one of the people who created the idea for a transportation sales tax in the 1980s that eventually became Prop. 400.
“We had not relied on property taxes except for bonds, schools and general city services, and we didn’t want to rely on it for transportation,” he told Jewish News.
Before being recruited by APS, Shultz was the chief of staff for three successive Phoenix mayors: John Driggs, Tim Barrow and Margaret Hance. In the early 1980s, Shultz, who realized that his city was facing exponential growth, joined Republican House Majority Leader Burton Barr and various members of the business community to do something about it.
“We decided we have to get our act together with regard to funding a comprehensive transportation plan,” Shultz said.
Unfortunately, the plans they drew up weren’t as robust as they needed to be, he said in retrospect.
During his 32 years at APS, he helped with community development and worked with city and county leaders.
According to Shultz, 40 years ago, too few of the city’s leaders gave much consideration to transportation facilities.
“We did not have a freeway or development for sophisticated streets — and zero with light rail,” he said. “People were asking themselves, ‘Are we urbanizing?’ Damn straight is the answer. We have to grow up to the fact that we’re a large urban area and make decisions on that.”
In 1984, Shultz was part of the ValTrans campaign, which would have used part of the regional sales tax to create a 103-mile elevated rail system modeled on Vancouver’s light rail system in Canada.
One transportation tax proposal was separated into two ballot measures. Voters passed a half-cent sales tax for roads and highways in 1985.
Shultz and his colleagues tried to sell people on the light rail system for its ability to reduce pollution while expanding options for getting around Greater Phoenix. However, voters overwhelmingly rejected ValTrans in a special election four years later, siding with its critics who said the plan was too complicated and would cost too much.
Former Phoenix Mayor Terry Goddard, who also advocated for ValTrans, blamed the legislators who split the original proposal into two measures, telling Axios Phoenix they turned ValTrans into “the biggest, sourest pill they could possibly make it.”
Looking back now, Shultz suggested that ValTrans might have been ahead of its time, “at least in the minds of the voters.”
The inability to have “a rational discussion” around funding transportation ideas was a big disappointment to him. “We’ve had a struggle because some didn’t quite get it and didn’t think we were urbanizing like we are and have. ValTrans was a disappointment but we advocates never stopped. We just kept going,” he said.
If voters approve the half-cent sales tax for another 20 years, most of the money will go to highways, roads and intersections, with 37% for public transit. Prop. 400 also stipulates that money spent on public transportation can go toward upkeep of the light rail but no extensions.
On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, another CBI congregant and member of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, Republican Rep. Alexander Kolodin, called Prop. 400 “a shell game that will provide funds for other transit projects and allow existing funding streams to be redirected to pay for light-rail extensions.”
Shultz, a self-proclaimed realist, isn’t disheartened by such rhetoric and believes that should Prop. 400 pass, the funding it provides will be adequate.
“You have to be realistic and say what can I afford?” he said. In this, he echoed Gov. Katie Hobbs’ statement released after she signed the bill:
“I’m proud to sign this bill into law that will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, build and attract businesses and help make Arizona the best place to work, live and raise a family. With support spanning across political parties, businesses, workers and everyday Arizonans, Prop 400 will secure our economic future and give every Arizonan an opportunity to succeed in our thriving economy.”
Shultz is also an optimist, though maybe not as much as Hobbs is, he joked.
“I just turned 79 and the governor and her people asked me if I would be willing to help the next time the tax needs to be voted on, in another 20 years.” JN