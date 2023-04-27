Jeremy Rovinsky has always held firm when it comes to spending Purim with his family rather than at work. Although it’s a holiday that doesn’t prohibit observant Jews from driving, using technology or other work-related things, Rovinsky views it as an important day to set aside exclusively for his wife and kids. It’s simply one of his “red lines.”
Rovinsky told the Jewish Law Students Association at Arizona State University all about the importance of drawing similar red lines when they embark on their own law careers, which can otherwise easily become all consuming.
Rovinsky was one of three local Jewish attorneys to address the students on practical tips in navigating potential observance issues, such as taking time off for Jewish holidays, keeping kosher in the office, looking visibly Jewish at an interview, etc., that they may encounter at some point in their career. ASU law student Madeline Salvatierra organized the April 4 panel.
Jordan Kroop, a bankruptcy attorney at Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones in Phoenix, told the students he hadn’t had any problems in his firm because he has always been upfront about not being available on Jewish holidays and advised the students not to apologize for doing the same.
Kroop said it wasn’t always so easy to show his Jewish identity when he was in law school because at that time, there was a need to conform to preconceived notions of who lawyers were — namely white, male and probably Protestant. He even experienced antisemitism in a way he suspected was unlikely for the aspiring lawyers before him, given that the legal profession is notably more open minded and sensitive to cultural differences than it once was.
He added another small wrinkle when he told the audience about becoming observant later in life, after already building his career. He was a bit nervous the first time he came to the office wearing a kippah but found that nobody batted an eye. After that, Kroop realized he simply had to let people know who he was and what his boundaries were and they were respected.
Rovinsky, a prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, grew up Reform but was already observant and wearing a kippah by the time he went to law school. He brought his family to Arizona in 2013, when he had the opportunity to take a judicial clerkship. He spent most of the last decade in academia, where the school schedule makes being observant a bit easier. For the last six years, he also served as a judge pro tem (substitute) while teaching.
“I was in many different courts during that time and it really enhanced my teaching to bring in real-world experiences. It was also a lot of fun. I wanted it to fire up my classes but it actually fired me up and that’s why I made the move to become a prosecutor,” he said.
Though he was getting asked to sub for judges more often, he always turned down offers that fell on holidays. Purim usually brought multiple requests but he always said no.
“That’s a standard I set for myself to spend time with my family. I gave up the opportunity to handle some cool cases and make more money because of it but that was fine,” he said.
In the past, he was able to curtail most of his work on Chol HaMoed, the intermediate days of Passover and Sukkot, but that changed when he became a prosecutor and his workload grew exponentially.
“This year, I had to work on those days just to keep my head above water,” he said.
The one advantage is that everyone in his office knows that Rovinsky is a team player who is flexible when he can be. That helps when it comes time for him to take days off for religious reasons because his colleagues appreciate his hard work and want to be understanding in turn.
Additionally, he has shown up every day wearing his kippah and people know he’s a committed Jew. However, because his faith is so identifiable, he’s extra sensitive and respectful when dealing with colleagues, judges and defendants “because I know when people look at me, they assume I’m representing the entire Jewish people,” he said.
Students were also curious about how to deal with keeping kosher when so many work meetings involve lunches and dinners.
Helen (Chana) Goldstein, a corporate lawyer focusing on mergers and acquisitions, said it’s her biggest challenge.
“The hardest thing is food, hands down. American business runs on food and golf,” she said. Originally from London, Goldstein has lived in Arizona for eight years and during that time, she’s attended many client and office lunches and dinners at restaurants, where she must be satisfied with a glass of water.
She once went for lunch with a group that included a judge. To avoid hunger, she took a small salad of lettuce, tomatoes and carrots in a box she kept discreetly on her lap. Every so often, she took a small bite. On the way out of the restaurant, the maître d’ pulled her aside to chide her, saying it’s unacceptable and not to do it again.
She tries to steer client meetings to coffee instead, where she can do the same amount of work in 45 minutes over a cup of coffee as she can over a two-hour dinner. She also suggests activity-centric things colleagues can do together instead of food-centric things. However, restaurants can’t always be avoided, so she fills up beforehand or goes hungry and powers through, she said.
“The value that my Torah observance brings to my practice of law, far, far outweighs the challenges that it poses as a practical basis,” she told the students.
Whatever skills she has as an attorney are powered by her Judaism. “It’s my battery pack,” she said.
Rovinsky’s prosecutorial workload, combined with the classes he still teaches on the side, have affected his work-life balance.
“I try to learn a certain amount of Talmud every day and it’s more difficult now. We’re understaffed and this is important work,” Rovinsky said. This work trap is something many young lawyers will surely fall into, and he advised students to draw their own red lines.
“It’s easy for a young lawyer to get wrapped up in an identity of ‘what you do’ becoming ‘who you are.’ To avoid burnout, it is important to separate those two things. Maintaining interests outside of the law is important, whether that’s religious commitment, a family or something else. The law makes it difficult to be a normal person and live a balanced lifestyle, so draw those red lines early,” he said. JN