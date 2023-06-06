Algebra II and Gemara — a collection of rabbinical analyses and commentaries on the Mishnah — are probably high school junior Maayan Mollen’s favorite subjects at Nishmat Adin (formerly Nishmat Adin - Shalhevet Scottsdale), while freshman Sarah Nevah doesn’t have a preference. Surprisingly, science doesn’t top either student’s list even though both girls could have bright futures in engineering, given their second-place trophy in this May’s Center for Initiatives in Jewish Education (CIJE) Innovation Day competition.
CIJE is a Jewish nonprofit organization that prides itself on bringing hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) learning into the nation’s Jewish day schools and yeshivot. Innovation Day is the culmination of its year-long engineering curriculum, where students conceive, engineer and present inventions to be judged. This year’s competition, which took place at New Jersey’s American Dream Mall, was divided into 14 categories, with more than 450 projects by 1,200 students nationwide. Mollen and Nevah’s project “Go With the Flow,” a sanitary napkin that alerts its user once it is ready to be replaced, was part of the “Engineering for Personal Care” category. They were the only competitors from Arizona.
This was the first year that Nishmat Adin incorporated the CIJE curriculum, and when Mollen saw it on offer she thought, “Why not?” In the months since signing up, she’s learned “some things I don’t want to learn because it’s just annoying, but learning how some of this stuff works is really cool. I’d never been exposed to the whole STEAM thing but all the wires and the batteries and the lights and the Arduino (a physical programmable circuit board and software) and the breadboard (a construction base used to build semi-permanent prototypes of electronic circuits) — that’s just so cool,” she said.
“I like learning how things work and how to build things,” Nevah added. In seventh grade, she was introduced to metalwork, woodwork and soldering. She found the opportunity to work with the electrical aspects of building things “very cool and intriguing.” Thus, when Nishmat Adin offered an engineering course, she too thought, “Why not?”
Abraham Rosengard, Nishmat Adin’s math and engineering teacher and coordinator for the CIGE program, thinks the curriculum is “amazing.”
“I went to Arizona State University (ASU) for biomedical engineering, and I’m effectively teaching with this curriculum a lot of what I learned as an ASU freshman and sophomore. The project the girls did was almost a light form of a senior capstone project. The only thing missing is several hundred more pages of documentation,” he quipped.
He explained that his students took to the curriculum well — learning about soldering, computer chips, light coding and the fundamentals of electricity. All those elements and more were used to create Mollen and Nevah’s project.
“You don’t have to be the best in math; you just have to understand conceptually how the pieces work together,” Rosengard said.
Mollen and Nevah’s project was inspired by a previous winner that used Bluetooth technology and a phone app to notify a tampon user when it was saturated. That real-world application made sense to Mollen and Nevah and they decided to do something similar with a pad. Instead of Bluetooth and an app, they built a prototype that uses a very thin electric wire that attaches to a small vibrating device someone could easily wear on the hip.
Part of the project was done during the school day with Rosengard’s assistance but to get the intricacies of such a project right, the girls also had to spend many hours after school.
When their project was named one of the winners, the girls took a beat and just looked at each other, speechless, Nevah said. Rosengard, however, “started screaming and yelling and the judge asked why there was only this man. He asked, ‘Where are the kids who made this?’ and we started laughing and said, ‘We’re here!’” Nevah said.
“We hoped we would win, but when they announced it, I thought, ‘Finally, our work paid off,’” Mollen said.
“Like, about time!” Nevah added.
Part of their project involved researching the viability of marketing such a product. Using Google Forms, they surveyed dozens of girls who menstruate to gauge consumer interest. While they had positive responses, there were some safety concerns among the respondents.
“Most girls said, ‘If it won’t electrocute me, then it’s cool, but if it will, I don’t want any part of it.’ But we don’t use enough voltage to electrocute anyone,” Mollen said.
For the competition, they were able to request female judges who would be able to understand their project on a visceral level. But they surmised their real advantage over a host of other remarkable projects was their research and presentation.
Rosengard seconded their supposition. In speaking with one of the competition’s coordinators, it was clear that the presentation pushed them over the top.
“In their pitch and presentation, the girls talked about goals and pricing, which is the difference between a project and a product,” he said.
Mollen and Nevah, who will be a senior and sophomore next year, respectively, will have a lot on their plates, including taking part in Citron Online District, the speech, debate and model congress league Nishmat Adin plans to participate in for the first time. Additionally, after their strong start in Innovation Day 2023, expectations are high for next year’s competition. Both say they’re up to the challenge.
“To be able to create such a thing is so cool and we can do it again,” Mollen said. JN
To learn more about and view the “Go With the Flow” project, visit sites.google.com/nishmatadin.org/gowiththeflow/home.