Kimberly Hough was born and raised in Chicago, lived in California for 25 years and then moved to Arizona when her husband retired. Since she didn’t have any Jewish friends in the area, she connected to the Nextdoor app, a social networking service targeted to specific neighborhoods. There, she discovered the Scottsdale Jewish Community News page. Last October, Hough posted to the page that she was looking for other Jewish women to connect with — to have coffee or get together and talk.
Six women initially responded and now there are more than 550 women connecting through three “Shayna Maidels” social groups across Greater Phoenix. Shayna Maidel is a Yiddish term that means “pretty girl.”
“We decided as a group we should come up with a name because we kept calling it the Jewish ladies group, or Scottsdale Jewish women. One of the members suggested Shayna Maidels and everyone voted on it, loved it and we ran with it,” said Hough, who is the founder and president of Shayna Maidels.
The Scottsdale Shayna Maidels moved to a private Facebook group page in March, having outgrown the Nextdoor app. “When we moved from Nextdoor to Facebook we thought if we get 25-50 members that would be good and it just ballooned out,” said Hough.
Recently they added the East Valley Shayna Maidels and Central Phoenix Shayna Maidels. Plans are in the works for a West Valley chapter after the other two become established.
The goal is for every group to have a different person who will lead it. “We would like each group to be self-sufficient and plan their own events and activities because it’s tailored to their region and demographic,” said Hough.
“Also, we can’t be everywhere,” added Joni Schafer, moderator and vice president of Shayna Maidels.
The group plans a monthly book club, happy hour, Sunday brunch and other activities like bunco, Rummikub or canasta weekly. “We try to make our events accessible to both working and retired people,” said Hough. “We like to do things on the weekends and evenings as well as during the daytime.” They never plan any events on Shabbat.
The Scottsdale group meets at the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center for games or meetings where the room they use is funded by a donation from the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix. Schafer said that she is working with the East Valley Jewish Community Center on providing space for events and meetings for the newly formed East Valley group.
On Aug. 10, the Scottsdale and East Valley groups joined for a challah bake at Congregation Beth Tefillah in Scottsdale. They are planning a picnic at a park in the fall for members from all three groups to mingle. “Our members have been wanting to meet each other but we haven’t had a venue big enough to do that,” said Hough.
They are also planning a cruise where all the Shayna Maidels can travel together in February 2023.
Schafer has been asking members if they would be willing to host or be a guest for the High Holidays. “We are trying to pair up people that need a place to go with people that are willing to host,” she said.
The Shayna Maidels do not charge a membership fee because Hough wants the group to be “open and accessible to everybody.”
“The only thing we have charged for was the challah bake because we had to pay the teacher,” said Schafer.
Both Hough and Schafer have been surprised at how fast the group has grown and how appreciative participants are that they found the Shayna Maidels.
“We have so many people in this area that have relocated from other places. And everyone is trying to meet new friends and find their tribe here,” said Hough.
“And play Jewish geography,” added Schafer.
“That’s what it’s all about, connecting Jewish women,” said Hough. “That’s what our goal is.” JN
For more information, visit scottsdaleshaynamaidels.com.
Jewish News is published by the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, a component of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix.