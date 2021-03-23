Andrew Gibbs is ready to chat about Israel any time.
But in his role as director for the Israel Center of Arizona State University’s Hillel Jewish Student Center, he finds that “a lot of times” students shy away from the topic.
“They think Israel is a super religious place, and they don’t identify in that way. Or maybe they don’t feel like they have a place in the Jewish homeland. Or maybe they think that Israel is a very controversial place, and they want to stay away from controversy,” he said. “I think there’s often a lack of understanding of the nuances and being able to hold multiple things at the same time.”
Gibbs completed a new iCenter program this month that he feels will help him when he talks to hesitant students.
The iCenter, which is a hub for Israel education and supports educators, launched a new Certificate in Experiential Israel Education this year, and Gibbs was part of the first group of educators to go through the six-week program.
“This program talked a lot about being able to sit with difficult topics,” he said, and helping students to be able to see diverse narratives. “And it was very focused around immersive Israel experiences.” Next time he asks a student what their favorite part of a trip to Israel was, and they “without a doubt” say it was the food, he will point out to them where they can get Israeli food locally and/or on campus, he said.
Anne Lanski, founder and CEO of the iCenter, said Israeli culture offers many ways for educators to help students build their own relationship with Israel.
“Yet this opportunity can be overshadowed by political polarization, toxic campus environments and hesitation among Jewish educators to embrace Israel — and its educational possibilities — as integral to their work,” she said. “This new program will help train educators and engagement professionals, and instill in them the confidence and depth of knowledge, to support Jewish students.”
Jennifer Selco, director of Jewish Life and Learning at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, also participated in the first cohort of the iCenter’s new program. She said the program gave her new ideas about engaging the wide variety of people who engage with Tucson’s JCC and help “Israel come to life.”
On a personal level, she said, the program exposed her to new narratives around Israeli life and culture. “We learned about the conflict around land and even some of the nuances around the ideas of Zionism,” she said. “We learned about those aspects from both a deeply academic and unique
personal perspective.”
Jason Bronowitz, principal of Congregation Beth Israel’s religious school and youth, is looking forward to incorporating some of the programs into his approach for directing Camp Stein this summer. For example, he plans to reflect with his staff about their own camp experiences. “It’s not just content, but it’s about our lived experiences, and how those shape who we are and how we can be conscious of that when we’re teaching,” he said.
The Certificate in Experiential Israel Education program will be offered at least six more times this year. The program is designed for early to mid-career professionals for whom Israel education is a part of their work, but who do not necessarily see themselves as Israel educators. The program is also open to teens who are responsible for Israel education in their youth groups, summer camps, synagogues and school Israel clubs.
While planning for the certificate program was underway for years, the pandemic accelerated the final planning and launch of the entirely virtual program. Support for the program comes from Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, the Jim Joseph Foundation and the Paul E. Singer Foundation through the Jewish Community Response and Impact Fund.
The next cohort begins Tuesday, April 20. JN
To apply, visit certificate.theicenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.