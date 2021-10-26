Rabbi Moshe and Sashie Levertov were directing the Aleph-Bet Preschool & Kindergarten in Phoenix and raising their four kids, all between age 8 months and 6 years, when Sashie was diagnosed with leukemia at age 27 in January 2012.
“It was out of the blue, and our life immediately, completely changed,” Sashie said. “Our health is something we count on. We feel safe when we have it but as soon as our health is challenged, our whole foundation of safety is totally gone and everything, everything just feels impossible.”
It was a long recovery, and they are grateful every day for the role their support system played. They had support from people they knew and loved, like their family members, and even from people they didn’t know and never met. But they recognized that many others don’t have a large support system — if any at all.
Last year, the couple launched the Jewish Care Network to ensure that people don’t face an illness alone.
“We’re grateful every day for the community that we had back in 2012 that literally rallied around us and helped us with everything from making sure my kids had lunch, or a play date, or we had a warm dinner waiting for us when we got home from the hospital,” Sashie said. And support takes a variety of forms.
“Whoever you are, you can help someone in this situation,” she said. “No one should sit at home and say, ‘This is happening, but I can’t do anything about it.’”
Since launching the nonprofit last year, the couple has hosted events for volunteers to get together and prepare Shabbat boxes. Every week, Moshe, Sashie or a volunteer brings Shabbat boxes to area hospitals. If there happens to be a Jewish patient, they get a box full of all the essentials. Sashie says it shows a patient there’s a community that is thinking about them, even if they don’t know their name.
They’ve also hosted an event for volunteers to bake challah and cook large quantities of chicken soup in preparation for last-minute deliveries. “People don’t necessarily know when they’re going to be thrown into this,” Sashie noted.
Volunteers can help bring patients to and from appointments, and also make phone calls to people going through an illness to ask how they are doing and find out what they need, if anything.
People going through an illness can also receive spiritual counseling from Moshe.
“Everything is tailored to each specific patient and what they’re going through,” Moshe said. “Every medical crisis is different. Even if the diagnosis is the same, every person is different.”
Moshe came up with the idea for the nonprofit about a year into Sashie’s recovery.
He was so moved by the outpouring of community support he and his family received during Sashie’s illness, he wrote a thank you letter to the Jewish community, published by the Jewish News in October 2012.
“I can assure you that each action that was taken, every good deed that was done, and each sincere and genuine offer of support has literally and physically helped and enabled us to be where we are today — thank G-d — slowly, but surely, moving in the right direction,” he wrote.
But they weren’t able to start an organization just yet. In 2013, they ended up moving to Pittsburgh. Sashie’s youngest brother, who is also her stem cell donor, was getting married.
Sashie’s doctor gave her permission to get on an airplane to travel to the wedding, but he didn’t feel safe letting her return on an airplane. “It was a one-way go-ahead,” Sashie said. So, they ended up living in Pittsburgh, near Sashie’s family, for six years, the bulk of which she spent recovering.
“But ultimately, Phoenix was home,” Moshe said. They knew they wanted to start JCN when they moved back, so they timed their move when things felt right with Sashie’s condition. They moved back to Phoenix in August 2019.
They hope to grow their volunteer base, currently at around 20, to create a community that positively impacts the quality of life for patients and their families with social, emotional and tangible support.
“We are very blessed, and we could not have done this alone. So nobody should,” Sashie said.
Two days after her diagnosis in 2012, Sashie remembers asking her doctor what she could possibly do to survive, in addition to the medical treatment she would receive.
“The thing the doctor said to me that sticks with me forever, because you can apply this to every aspect of your life, is to stay active and stay positive,” she said.
It is easy to feel scared and completely lost when facing an illness, Moshe said, and knowing a community is out there reminding you that you’re not alone adds a lot of positivity.
“It’s literally that one act or connection that makes a difference,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be something that someone signs up to do once a week for the next year, it’s just every single connection makes a big difference for someone going through something.”
Moshe and Sashie said their kids — now 15,14,12 and 10 — have learned a lot from their family’s journey.
“It has been an incredible blessing for us to be able to experience and to be able to show our children that you can get through challenges and grow from them and learn from them and help others because of them,” Sashie said. JN