The new leadership team at Temple Chai is working to redefine the synagogue in a time of transition.
“It’s very exciting to be president, because with the help of the board and the congregation, I’m going to be involved in choosing a new rabbi and choosing a new facility,” said David Weiner, a longtime Temple Chai member and its president as of October. “It’s exciting to see those possibilities and opportunities.”
The synagogue’s longtime senior rabbi, Mari Chernow, left in June after 18 years for a job in Los Angeles, closer to family. Then, executive director Debbie Blyn left in July. A month later the congregation voted to sell its property at 4645 E Marilyn Rd; it has three years to find a new home.
Weiner and Temple Chai’s new executive director, Zach Dunn, who began in October and has been in religious organization leadership for more than a decade, say their first priorities are to confirm a new senior rabbi, create a shared vision for the congregation and decide on its next physical space.
Weiner said the congregation is looking for a senior rabbi who is visionary, focused, loves to connect with people, has the energy to “think outside the box,” takes risks and understands the different ways different age groups engage with worship.
“There’s so many alternative means to prayer and community,” he said. “If temples are going to survive in the future, we have to make sure that we connect with that generation (of millennials, those aged 21 and 39). We need a leader or a rabbi that understands that.”
A new senior rabbi will be in place by July 1, and the interview process is underway. Weiner said he was excited to see the number of applicants for the job.
In a way, this transitional period couldn’t have come at a better time, he added.
“Traditional temples, from what research is telling us, have to change, and we’ve got that opportunity to make that change so we’re relevant in 20 years,” Weiner said.
Half of American Jews attend religious services a few times a year or less, according to a 2020 survey by the Pew Research Center published in May.
Of 11 possible reasons for not attending religious services, the top choice was “I’m not religious.” Other common explanations were “I’m just not interested” (57%) and “I express my Jewishness in other ways” (55%).
Dunn agreed that the timing presents an opportunity given the challenges that religious institutions face in a time where religion “is not the most pressing thing in people’s everyday lives.” Though the tasks at hand will be challenging, he said the Reform synagogue is going to create “something brand new” for its existing membership and for people it has yet to engage with.
Weiner said he wants to strengthen Temple Chai and see the congregation be a fun, caring and inspirational place.
He is hesitant to give details on his own vision for the temple because he values the process of building consensus.
Weiner has held a variety of leadership roles with the Jewish community, including chairing the Phoenix chapter of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, which has owned Jewish News since 2016. He is a current board member of the Jewish Community Association, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Oasis High School and is also president of Weiner Insurance.
“From my past roles, I’ve learned that process is extremely important,” Weiner said. It is crucial to follow a process, to listen and to build consensus, he said. “There’s a lot of different opinions, and you’ve got to find the common theme among all of them. And once we identify it, then you need to build a team to implement it.”
The congregation has set up a visioning committee that is getting everyone’s input for a blueprint of the future, he said. More than 600 families belong to the congregation, he said.
Dunn said the future is unclear, but “it’s clear that we have a future. What that is, we’re going to work out together.”
Dunn has experience helping to lead religious institutions through change. He was the executive director at Congregation Mishkan Tefila in Brookline, Massachusetts, while it reinvented itself after selling its building.
Temple Chai sold its space to Scottsdale Christian Academy this summer. Under the arrangement, Temple Chai will lease the current building for two years while a new location is found and voted on. A third year of leasing is available if the congregation does not make a decision by that time.
Temple Chai Rabbi Bonnie Koppell said she is excited by the new leadership team and new staffing additions in general, including a new early childhood center director, and additions to the Deutsch Family Shalom Center.
“Everyone is so talented and so positive,” she said. She, too, is excited for the possibilities of an open-ended future. She wants to hang onto everything that has made Temple Chai “so special throughout the years,” but looking at a new possibile facility is “an enormous opportunity,” she said. JN