Faith-based adoption and foster care agencies in the state who make decisions based on their religious views are now free to do so without any threat of lawsuits thanks to a new law signed this week, and opponents say that could hurt foster kids across the state.
The new law, which Gov. Doug Ducey signed April 6, 2022, protects foster and adoption agencies from religious discrimination, absolving them of how they provide — or deny — services in line with their religious beliefs, and establishes the right of foster parents to use their own religion to raise children in their care.
The legislation, Senate Bill 1399, was championed by a powerful Christian anti-LGBTQ organization as a preemptive shield for faith-based agencies in Arizona after agencies in other states had been forced to abide by non-discrimination statutes.
Critics argue that faith-based agencies in Arizona don’t currently deal with any repercussions for operating in ways consistent with their religious views — and instead of protecting them, the measure gives them broad license to discriminate against sorely needed foster care applicants.
The Anti-Defamation League, an international civil rights organization, expressed concern that the law could have a chilling effect in the Jewish community.
“We need more foster families in Arizona, and Jewish families who previously were interested in being foster parents may be discouraged now from signing up, for fear of being denied service because of their religion,” said Tammy Gillies, director of the ADL’s San Diego Regional Office.
There are as many as four kids in the state’s foster care system for every licensed family. Gillies noted this shortage won’t be helped by enacting legislation that causes families not to seek licensure because of fears they will be turned away, as has resulted from similar laws in other states. In Tennessee, a Jewish couple was rejected from the necessary foster parent training required to adopt, and a Catholic mother in South Carolina was told she couldn’t be a foster because she isn’t Protestant.
Prospective parents from minority religions aren’t the only ones likely to be discriminated against. The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ rights advocacy group, warned that LGBTQ applicants also stand to lose, to the detriment of LGBTQ kids seeking affirming homes.
“In Arizona, #SB1399 would impose barriers to LGBTQ families looking to foster or adopt…The governor, who was adopted as a child, has said he doesn’t want to make it harder for kids to find forever families,” the group tweeted, just two days before Ducey signed the bill.
Center for Arizona Policy, a conservative Christian lobbying group with a long history of advancing anti-LGBTQ legislation, was in staunch support of the bill. It described the law on its website as protecting organizations with a “historical or religious view of human sexuality” from being forced to consent to modern views. The group celebrated the bill’s success on Twitter and thanked Ducey for signing it.
“Arizona will protect the interest of children and faith-based foster care & adoption agencies by prohibiting discrimination based on religious views. Thank you, @DougDucey,” CAP tweeted.
A provision in the new law also protects foster parents who use their own religion to raise children placed in their care, but state law already prohibits discriminating against foster parents for their religion. Adding to that protection, children advocacy groups say, only opens the door for them to force their religion on foster kids — nearly half of whom will be reunited with biological families.
“A long held tenet of foster care is support, encouragement and respect for biological families’ cultures and religious practices,” said Virginia Watahomigie, in an email to the Arizona Mirror.
Watahomigie, executive director of the Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth, said she is concerned the provision will introduce further trauma in foster children’s already difficult experience.
Children’s Action Alliance Policy Director Molly Dunn echoed this, saying that foster kids themselves have legal protections for their own religious practices in place that would be violated by the new law.
“We shouldn’t have the foster parent’s rights trumping the rights of the children who are temporarily in their care,” she said.
Dunn said the alliance will work to ensure foster children are being placed with families that are safe and affirming of their religion, gender identity and sexual orientation through administrative advocacy with the Department of Child Safety, and will make sure to document instances where children’s rights aren’t being respected by foster parents. JN
SB1399 goes into effect 90 days after the close of the legislative session.
The following was a Jewish community opposition letter sent to the legislature on March 23, 2022.
Dear President Fann, Speaker Bowers, and Members of the Arizona State Legislature,
On behalf of the listed Arizona Jewish community organizations, we write to express our strong opposition to Arizona Senate Bill 1399, which would allow child-welfare agencies that administer foster care or adoptions to deny services to a family based on a religious belief or exercise of religion. This includes permitting adoption or foster care agencies to deny services based on the prospective adoptive families’ religious beliefs.
If passed, SB 1399 would allow taxpayer-funded child placement agencies to discriminate against the Jewish community, and other faith communities. This is not an exaggeration. After Tennessee passed a similar law, a Jewish family in Tennessee was denied the opportunity to adopt a child simply because they are Jewish. After finding out they could not have biological children, Elizabeth and Gabriel Rutan-Ran decided they wanted to foster and adopt a child. To their horror, their local adoption agency refused to serve the couple because they were Jewish. We cannot allow similar treatment to happen in our state.
Arizona is experiencing a shortage of licensed foster homes for children in foster care. Jewish families who previously may have been interested in serving as foster parents will now be discouraged from serving as foster parents for fear of being turned away because of their religion.
Additionally, many Jewish families choose to adopt. If SB 1399 is passed, adoption agencies would be permitted to refuse to assist Jewish families with adopting a child, simply because of their religious beliefs.
A child welfare agency should make decisions based on what is in the best interests of a child, not based on religious beliefs. This bill is overt and undeniable discrimination.
No child should be denied a foster or adoptive home simply because of a prospective parent’s religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other personal characteristics. We urge you to oppose this shameful piece of legislation.
Sincerely,
ADL (Anti-Defamation League)
Arizona American Jewish Committee, Pacific Southwest Region
Arizona Jews for Justice
Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix
Jewish Community Relations Council of Southern Arizona
Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Arizona
Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Southern Arizona
National Council of Jewish Women, Arizona
Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center
YATOM: The Jewish Foster & Adoption Network