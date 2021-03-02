On Feb. 22, Prescott’s new Hadassah Granite Mountain 19 chapter had its
first meeting.
Prescott's previous Hadassah chapter was closely affiliated with Scottsdale’s Valley of the Sun chapter and meetings were held in Scottsdale. Over time, most Prescott members stopped attending because of the long drive, and when membership dwindled to two people, the chapter came to an end.
Last year, Linda Hochman and Shara Beck, both lifetime Hadassah members, decided to form a new chapter.
When Hochman moved to Prescott in 2009 from Surprise, the old chapter
was just coming to its end, which she found disappointing.
“Now we are experiencing a great immigration of people from all over who are moving to Prescott, and if they’re Jewish, they’re wondering where Hadassah is,” said Hochman.
She wrote to Hadassah’s national organization to find out what it would take to start a new chapter. She was referred to the Desert Mountain region and its head, Renee Sidman in Colorado, who gave her the guidelines.
Eight months ago, Hochman and Beck started making calls to a list of lifetime members in the Quad-City area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey-Humboldt, that Sidman gave them.
“Mostly all of them joyfully said yes,” Hochman said.
Hochman and Beck also discovered that another woman was inquiring about starting a Hadassah chapter in Prescott, and the three joined forces.
Sidman said that they needed 15 members to begin a chapter. Quickly they had 32 — many of whom were newcomers to town.
The group hasn’t advertised or held membership drives, but both Temple B’rith Shalom and Chabad of Prescott put notices in their newsletters to announce the group's first meeting.
“That was neat,” Hochman said.
“Very gracious — shoutout to both of those entities.”
Sometimes, Hochman joked, finding members is as simple as asking someone in the grocery store if she wants to join.
The group’s charter ceremony on Zoom last week was attended by 45 people.
“It was obviously something people missed in their lives and they all had fascinating stories about how they came to Hadassah,” Hochman said. “Some stories are bookworthy — they’re hilarious.”
The group will have its first organizational meeting on March 8 on Zoom. It will be a brainstorming session to decide what will be the chapter’s main goals. Right now, the organization’s link to Israel is its priority and what has been “the missing piece of the puzzle” for many Jews in Prescott, said Hochman. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.