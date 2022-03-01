Jennifer Brauner is Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS) site director for the Center for Senior Enrichment (CSE) and the new director of its Creative Aging program. “Creative Aging” is a national movement aimed at “fostering an understanding of the vital relationship between creative expression and quality of life for older adults,” Brauner said. “To help older people continue to grow and maintain a quality of life for themselves, so they can learn new skills and continue to sharpen their brain for a healthy mind and body.”
Brauner said the JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment programming at The Palazzo was going well until the COVID-19 pandemic shut CSE’s doors. In response, she “created a virtual component on Zoom of the senior center, so participants could take part virtually since we didn’t know if or when things would go back to normal.”
She offers a “virtual senior center on Zoom live five days a week,” with a variety of classes and instructors, and was thereby able to “touch so many more people; people who were not able to get there physically and could now participate – and it exploded.”
The offerings include programs such as weekly Shabbat programs, exercise and movement classes, lecture series with Arizona Opera, humanity offerings with Ken Sorenson, virtual tours in Paris and docent series with Phoenix Art Museum. Brauner describes the Center for Senior Enrichment as an “eclectic program” with opportunities to draw interest to a wide variety audience. This is Brauner’s goal as she continues to expand the CSE and now her role with Creative Aging.
Brauner and her staff were asked to return in person at The Palazzo in July 2021 when it became clear that it was safe to do so. “People were getting vaccinated, and they really wanted this program in person. I decided to expand it with a wider variety of programs as we move through this pandemic and the uncertainty,” she said. “I wanted to continue my mitzvah in the community and provide opportunities seniors didn’t currently have.
Participants who attend our Creative Aging program receive more individualized attention – to focus on the skills each person wants to learn.” The class size is typically 8-12 participants at one time in a series.
Still being offered are Storytelling Workshops, Voice classes and Senior Chorus: The Sunshine Singers. Brauner took on the Creative Aging role after Janet Arnold Rees passed away suddenly at the end of November 2021. She didn’t want to take all the work that Janet had done and change it, so she began to research and get a sense of what could be added to the current offerings.
“I added Writing Wellness and Wonder that explores flash memoirs and poetry, led by facilitator Melissa Leto, who has worked for me before offering reflective writing workshops,” she said. “I also added Move and Flow, a creative dance course for older adults designed for a range of physical abilities and dance experience. It’s going to let them have fun and move to music as one of the best prescriptions for health while improving their strength, balance, coordination, range of motion and body awareness.”
Lastly, Brauner said she created a course called The Unscripted Life: Improve Your Life with Improv, led by a registered drama therapist and creative engagement specialist, teaching participants new skills for their aging brains and incorporating a variety of playful improvisational exercises and games.
“Each class offers a different benefit for the individual in our writing, movement, voice and now improv classes,” Brauner said. “It’s going to let them focus on their creativity, attentiveness and enjoyment of being in the moment.”
Phoenix resident and CSE participant Donna Harris, who is in her 70s, said she appreciates Brauner’s efforts, as well as her “thoughtfulness and dedication,” calling her “very warm and approachable.”
“I’ve taken the Israeli dance and voice classes, but not in person with COVID,” she said. “Most people don’t look beyond their wrinkles and this provides a pathway to more and proves we can give back to our community – this is desperately needed at this time.” JN
The new weekly classes are $100 for the 8-week series. No drop-ins and payment must be made in advance to get the Zoom links. For more information or to register, contact Jennifer Brauner at 602-343-0192 or email Jennifer.brauner@JFCSAZ.org.
Rachel Raskin-Zrihen is a freelance writer living in Anthem.