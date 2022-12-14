Buying a home is likely the largest purchase one may make in their lifetime. With a purchase involving hundreds of thousands of dollars, there are many hands involved in the transaction at both the micro and macro levels. On the micro level, one of the first steps for many home buyers is determining what type of financing is right for their needs. Well, similar to the micro level, on the macro level, lending institutions also have to determine available financing for borrowers.
There are various types of mortgage loans available that offer different incentives depending on the type of borrower and the borrower’s needs. For example, an FHA loan caters to those that might lack sufficient credit or to those searching for lower down-payment options. While a conventional loan requires both a higher credit score and a higher down payment, the lower mortgage insurance costs make this loan appealing to the masses.
In an attempt to provide liquidity and affordability to the mortgage market, Congress created Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, government sponsored enterprises, which purchase mortgages from lenders then repackage them into mortgage-backed securities for investors. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) dictates what the baseline loan limit is for conventional loans — loans that conform to these limits are known as conforming loans.
However, not all loans conform to these standards. Jumbo loans, loans used to purchase properties with steeper price tags, exceed the conforming limits and cannot be backed by government sponsored enterprises. Jumbo loans typically have more stringent requirements for borrowers.
Now that we have a brief understanding of mortgage loans, you might be asking yourself how these macro decisions affect you. Spoiler alert, it trickles down to your buying power. As home values increase, borrowers need to be able to obtain loans for these increasing values, and preferably loans that are fairly accessible. Every year the FHFA updates its conforming loan limits based off the Housing Price Index (HPI) report which tracks U.S. home values and trends over the previous year. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, in 2022, the loan limit increase was 18.05%. In 2023, we’ll be seeing a 12.21% increase. What this means is the conforming loan limits have increased to allow buyers a fighting chance in our growing market.
2023 Conforming Loan Limits
2022 Conforming Loan Limits
Units
Most Locations
Select High-Cost Locations
Most Locations
Select High-Cost Locations
1
$726,200
$1,089,300
$647,200
$970,800
2
$929,850
$1,394,775
$828,700
$1,243,050
3
$1,123,900
$1,685,850
$1,001,650
$1,502,475
4
$1,396,800
$2,095,200
$1,244,850
$1,867,275
(Source: FHFA.Gov)
Because home values not only vary state to state, but county to county, it makes it very difficult to come up with one standard limit. The FHFA created a baseline limit for typical housing markets and a high-cost limit for areas with exponentially higher home values, such as Los Angeles and Manhattan.
Now buyers can enter 2023 with their newfound buying power. More buyers are able to take this macro move and apply it to their microenvironments. The additional allotment allows borrowers to reconsider loans that otherwise would have been their only option, and very likely not their best option.
Borrowers can better weigh the cost and benefits of available loan options and make decisions that best fit their financial needs. These new loan limits are bridging the gap of affordability and are creating realistic pathways for borrowers in our rapidly evolving market. JN
Ophir Gross is a realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty and has a combined skillset of business strategy and consumer psychology. She is a member of NowGen Phoenix, attends Congregation Beth Tefillah and began her roots in the community at the Phoenix Hebrew Academy and, formerly, Jess Schwartz High School. She can be reached at ophir.gross@cbrealty.com or 480-794-0807.