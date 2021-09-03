I am a Jewish educator at Pardes Jewish Day School, and my husband, Seth, is the cantor at Congregation Beth Israel. If you were to drive by our house during the month of Kislev, two things would become apparent: We’re the only Jews in our neighborhood and we really like large Chanukah decorations. In fact, we decorate for most Jewish holidays.
We proudly live Jewishly, but what many people don’t know is that I’m a convert to Judaism. And crafting a completely new religious identity is tough business.
When people discover I converted, they always ask if I did it for Seth. The answer is no. I converted when I was 23, six years before meeting him. Then comes the inevitable second question: Why did you convert?
The answer to that is much more complicated.
My father, Randy, was Lutheran and my mother, Lisa, is Anglican. My father’s family was very observant, and I remember going to the yearly Nativity play with my grandparents. My parents divorced when I was two, and my dad and I didn’t stay in contact. He passed away 10 years ago, without us ever really finding common ground.
My maternal grandmother, Georgina O’Bryan, whom I affectionately called “nan,” was born in London. She was raised in the Anglican church, and along with my uncle and grandfather, immigrated to America in 1962. A year later my mom was born.
My nan never talked about religion, even on her deathbed. She felt that any connection one has with God should be private. As I got older, I began asking her questions about her family, her life in England and why we never really went to church. She explained that she was the youngest of 13 children and was forced to attend in order to ensure the "banns" were read. (In the Anglican church, if two people want to get married their names must be read for three consecutive Sundays.) Needless to say she attended church a lot in her youth.
I was baptized an Anglican and attended church a few times. My mom was a single mother raising three children and occasionally she would seek community. In the rare times she went to Christian support groups, she would decide that we all had to attend church. In an effort to show her newfound community how serious she was, my mother would often have us sit in the front row.
In silent teenage protest, I would wait until the pastor began his sermon to take out a very graphic romance novel — the covers illustrated with a Fabio-type man holding a damsel in distress. I wanted to embarrass my mom enough so we wouldn’t have to go again. It worked.
I felt zero connection to the pastor’s message. I remember being confused when the pastor would talk about Heaven or that Jesus forgives wrongdoings. As the pastor would sermonize, the questions would start: Why can’t people just do good or right because that’s the right thing to do? If there is a reward for doing good deeds, then is it really authentic? If a person wrongs another person, shouldn’t he/she have to apologize to the person? Is it really OK that a person can go straight to God without apologizing to the person they wronged?
I did not realize at the time that these were Jewish ideas.
So I existed in a limbo of non-religion. I didn’t really think about God
or spirituality.
When I was about 19, my mom met and married my stepfather, Tom. He was a Catholic and regularly attended Ash Wednesday services and Lent, but he never asked any of us to go with him. I continued to exist as a religionless person.
When I was 23 an event so traumatic happened that it shook me to my core and caused me to reexamine religion, spirituality and life.
My stepfather died by suicide on Dec. 11, 2007. It felt as if the entire foundation of our home had exploded. This one event marked the beginning of an insanely intense struggle for me and my entire family. We were all left stumbling in the dark trying to figure out what had happened and why.Feelings of grief washed over us in waves.
No priest would preside at his funeral. Suicide is a mortal sin in the Catholic faith.
One grief counselor told me, “Suicide is like a bomb that has destroyed the entire foundation of your house. You don’t know who to trust anymore, you don’t know what will happen and every time an issue around the suicide or the person arises, the rubble will shift again.”
That’s exactly what this felt like — every attempt to find a priest that ended in rejection sent all of us into a panic: “What if we can’t bury him?” Finally, we found a retired priest who was willing to do it. The priest was a very kind, elderly gentleman, who sympathized with us. But I kept thinking this just can’t be right. Here was a good and honest man who was in so much pain that he forgot his problems were temporary.
Three months after my stepfather’s passing, I started to think about religion. I wanted to know what had happened to his soul. I reached out to many religious leaders from various Christian denominations. I would sit with them in their office and tell them my story, in tears every time. Most would say some version of “I’m so sorry that happened, but suicide is a sin.”
I was upset by this. I kept thinking this can’t be the only answer. I thoroughly distanced myself from any Christian affiliation. When asked, I would reply that I was agnostic. And then I went to a local bookstore and picked up a book on world religions. I came to the chapter on Judaism and soaked up every word. Everything seemed so practical and beautiful. I distinctly remember the part about forgiveness and the idea that to seek forgiveness one must actually go to the person they have wronged and ask him or her first before seeking it from God. That was so powerful to me. I decided I had to meet with a rabbi.
I contacted Rabbi Michele Paskow of Congregation B’nai Emet in Simi Valley, California. I told her about my stepfather and I will never forget her response. She looked at me and said, “Let’s not worry about him. Wherever he is, he is just fine. I’m worried about you and if you’re going to be OK.” The moment she said those words it was as if a weight had been lifted. My entire search really had nothing to do with my stepfather and his neshama, but I needed to know that I would be OK.
I became her student. I took an introduction to Judaism course. I devoured every book on the subject. She and I would meet for lengthy discussions about anything and everything. Eventually, I asked her to be my sponsoring rabbi for conversion.
Converting to Judaism is a fairly lengthy process. Rabbi Paskow would give me homework: Try keeping kosher for a month, light the Shabbat candles every Friday and attend services regularly. We would meet to talk about what I felt when I would do these things and how to make them feel more natural. It was about three years into my studies when she looked at me and said, “You’re ready.”
My mother and nan had thought this was some sort of fad. But to their everlasting credit, they never made me feel less than, or that I shouldn’t be doing it. They just didn’t know what would happen. Once I knew the beit din, rabbinical court, was going to be called to oversee the last steps of my conversion, I knew I had to tell them.
My nan and I were incredibly close, and her approval was an absolute necessity. I had to wonder if she rejected me being Jewish, could I live without her? Could I live without being Jewish?
But I had to be real and honest. I sat down with both of them, hands wringing, and said “I’m going to become Jewish.” I waited with bated breath for their response. My grandmother looked at me and said, “Sounds good. You aren’t even the first to become Jewish in our family.” (Two of my cousins also converted.) It was a done deal; I had their approval.
Then the beit din asked me all sorts of questions: How will you raise your children? How will you keep a Jewish home? How will you be engaged in the Jewish community? They had me recite my favorite blessing and recount details about a holiday I feel connected to and why. It felt intensely personal. The beit din dismissed me to discuss my answers privately. I sat in the foyer of the synagogue waiting for an answer for what felt like forever.
Finally, Rabbi Paskow emerged with a smile on her face. “It’s time to go to the mikvah,” she said.
My mom and grandmother came with me. I was so nervous because the rules for immersion are fairly extensive: no nail polish, no fake nails, no makeup, no jewelry and so on. My heart was pounding as I stepped into the mikvah and immersed myself. The mikvah attendant would announce when a dip was “kosher,” and I’d recite the blessings while my rabbi and family sat on the other side of the curtain.
I suddenly had a whole new identity to learn and be comfortable with. When we left, my mom and grandmother took me to Canter’s Delicatessen and presented me with my very first tallit.
I still lived at home with my mother and siblings, the lone Jewish person in a house that celebrated Christian holidays. My family always allowed space for me to practice my Judaism, but I had no one to show me how to do certain things. I felt awkward and embarrassed. I’ll never forget my first Chanukah as a Jew. I couldn’t remember the blessings, so there I was in my darkened bedroom attempting to google the blessings while lighting the candles.
Forget creating a connection, it was never going to happen in that setting. Nevertheless, I continued to fumble in the dark forging my newfound identity.
Years later, when I signed up for JDate, Seth’s profile immediately stood out. I had an adult bat mitzvah. Seth and I married. I’m happy to report I’m now very comfortable lighting the Chanukiah and keeping a Jewish home. I still struggle with baking challah — I just can’t quite get it right.
My family is very involved in our lives and honor my children for being Jewish. They give my children Chanukah gifts and join our Passover seder every year. I still feel an incredible connection to my nan, z”l, despite losing her three years ago. We named our daughter Georgina in her honor. We also include her information in the Yom Kippur Yizkor service.
As I embark on that inward journey during High Holidays, I remember how I found Judaism, and I am most reminded of Yom Kippur.
The Day of Atonement is all about returning to who we are and returning to God. I think of the moments in my story where my Jewish soul was seeking me. I believe that somewhere in my family, we must have a Jewish ancestor, and this is why there are several Jewish converts in my family.
During this time of introspection, I think about my children, Ronen and Georgina, and how I want them to proudly affirm the Jewish faith in a way that might be different from mine, but meaningful for them. I also hope that, like me, they will seek this time to be reflective and return to their true authentic selves and, in turn, return to God. JN
Sarah Ettinger teaches at Pardes Jewish Day School and raises her Jewish family in Scottsdale with her husband, Cantor Seth Ettinger.