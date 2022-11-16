The calendar says the holiday season is coming, yet there’s nothing joyous about living unsheltered on the streets.
Every day — winter, spring, summer and fall — we see around 900 people experiencing homelessness on the Human Services Campus. Located between the state capitol and Phoenix City Hall, the 16 independent nonprofit partners on the 13-acre campus provide wrap-around services to these individuals, but we only have shelter beds for 700 people.
Outside the campus, in the neighborhood near 12th Ave. and Madison St., the number of unsheltered men and women sleeping on the streets has skyrocketed from around 300, at this time last year, to more than 900 today. At its peak, that number stretched beyond 1,000. Their faces reflect those of every community in Greater Phoenix: people of all races and genders, veterans and nonveterans, those struggling with issues of drugs, alcohol and domestic violence and the elderly — whose numbers are going up.
Our outreach teams hit the streets every day, connecting with those who are unsheltered to determine what services and resources they may need to move from street to home and to pass out essentials like bottles of water, hygiene products and blankets.
We’re often asked two key questions: what causes homelessness and how can we solve the problem, so no one is on the streets?
Neither question has a simple answer.
The reasons people experience homelessness are as diverse as they are. Recently, additional contributing factors include soaring rental costs, a critical lack of affordable housing and the end of the eviction moratorium that provided some level of protection during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We have never had enough emergency shelter beds to accommodate all of those who need one, a number steadily, and sadly, increasing by the week.
The challenges we’re experiencing with the growing number of unsheltered individuals in the Greater Phoenix area are no different than those affecting cities and towns across the nation. Every community is looking for answers that begin with the premise that housing is healthcare.
What is needed is a comprehensive, collaborative approach involving policy and decision makers, influencers and advocates, and business leaders to address unsheltered homelessness. One-size-fits-all solutions don’t work.
Arizona’s unique circumstances require multiple interventions, including:
• Safe Outdoor Spaces (SOS): Areas where an individual has access to an assigned space. Amenities such as toilets, hand washing stations, potable water and security are provided. There could be a maximum 150 to 200 individuals per SOS.
• Transition facility: For Maricopa County for Department of Corrections discharges (similar to the facility in Tucson).
• Sprung Structures: These all-weather, tension-fabric buildings provide temporary shelter for up to 100 to 200 individuals per structure and can be available in less than 90 days. The Human Services Campus built one last spring with funding from the City of Phoenix.
• Bridge housing: Utilizing open motel/hotel rooms for individuals who are employed/ready for employment, waiting on benefits determination or otherwise have a short-term plan for income to afford permanent housing.
• Medical respite facilities: Interim shelter for individuals being discharged from hospitals, long-term care facilities or rehabilitation facilities.
• Safe haven-like model: For individuals with serious mental illness or awaiting a determination of serious mental illness.
• Supported shelter: A place for short-term stays for people with substance-abuse issues to detox prior to entering other types of shelter.
• Transition facility: For youth ages 18-25 with specialized services for the population based on their unique needs and development.
• Multidisciplinary street outreach teams: Groups that work in specific geographic areas with representatives of organizations specializing in mental health, physical health, veterans, youth and others; teams to be coordinated to work through specific by-name lists that can guide individuals to one of the above appropriate interventions.
Will we ever truly be able to completely eliminate homelessness? Maybe not. After all, preventing every crisis is unattainable. But we can work together to develop sustainable solutions that are effective, realistic and lifesaving, and build a crisis response system that minimizes the length of time anyone experiences homelessness. JN
Amy Schwabenlender is the executive director at Human Services Campus Inc. For more information, visit hsc-az.org.