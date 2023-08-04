More people are looking for kosher certification in the grocery store; thus, Kayco, a food company, and Whole Foods have added a range of products. Alongside well-known brands like Gefen and Kedem (Organic Grape Juice), Whole Foods has added Heaven & Earth to the assortment.
“Kayco and Whole Foods work together to curate a selection of Kayco Kosher products that fit well with the Whole Foods mission of offering ‘better for you’ products. Together with Whole Foods, ‘we have something for everybody,’” said Harold Weiss, Chief Sales Officer at Kayco.
The new collection also features all-natural candies from Harrison’s Sweet Shoppe, imported products from Israel and traditional items like matzo to create a diverse and inclusive offering. Notable inclusions are the Ethiopian Sesame Tahini from Haddar, Heaven & Earth Almond Butter Bites in coconut date and coconut hazelnut and a selection of traditional brands such as Manischewitz and Yehuda.
Whole Foods also provides gluten-free matzo. JN