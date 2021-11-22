Twins Eli and Brian Hemmert of North Scottsdale weren’t sure what they wanted to do for their b’nai mitzvah project — until Aug. 27.
That day, two suicide bombers along with gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capitol. The victims were flocking to Kabul’s airport preparing to flee the Taliban takeover in the runup to the U.S. withdrawal from the country. At least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops were killed.
“It was sad to see how people had been there for so long and they couldn’t get to come back home,” said Eli, 13. “And people had been helping our military, and we wanted to help them back.”
The Aug. 27 tragedy inspired the Hemmerts to find a local charity that helps refugees. With the help of their mom, Cari, they found the Tempe-based Welcome to America Project.
According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, 2,060 Afghan evacuees have been approved to resettle in Arizona by the end of next March.
In September and October, Eli and Brian collected donations to create and deliver 30 hygiene kits with basic necessities like toothbrushes, razors, shampoo, deodorant and soap to the nonprofit. Many Afghan evacuees have not arrived in Phoenix yet and the kits will be waiting for them.
The nonprofit helps refugees from all over the world. Cari, Eli and Brian spent Saturday, Oct. 30 helping a refugee family from Congo get set up in an apartment, after having lived in a tent for 15 years in an African refugee camp.
“It’s a really good feeling knowing that you’ve helped people who really need help,” said Brian.
Eli said the experience made him reflect on his Jewish heritage.
“Our Jewish ancestors were helped as refugees into the United States, and now we’re helping other families similar to ours,” he said.
Cari had long shielded Eli and Brian from the horrors of the world. For many years she did not watch the news in front of her children. But in the last year or so, she’s worked to integrate them into an awareness of the world around them.
This mitzvah project “opened my eyes,” Eli said, to what other families go through in other countries “and how much we have and how much other people need.”
Cari is proud of her sons, and hopes they realize the importance of taking pride in their Judaism. “And I hope that they realize for the rest of their life that giving is a mitzvah — and it rewards you just as much as it helps somebody else.”
Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman of Congregation Kehillah said the Hemmerts identified a “great cause within the community,” and is proud of them for not just collecting items but actually “putting themselves personally into the picture.”
Speaking directly with people from different journeys and backgrounds helps to foster compassion and understanding, Sharfman said.
As she works with students through the bar mitzvah process, she emphasizes how to relate aspects of the Torah and their learning in general to things they care about in the world around them.
“Part of accepting responsibility, of being an adult Jew, is also helping to alleviate suffering when you can in the world,” Sharfman said.
Eli and Brian became b’nai mitzvah on Nov. 13. JN