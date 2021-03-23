poke bowl

Chabad at Arizona State University gave students a night of fun since they missed having a normal spring break.

 Photo by Rabbi Shmuel Tiechtel

Picnic with poke bowls

Katya Cohen, left, and Ellie Fern, right, enjoy some good food and fun in lieu of spring break at Chabad at ASU.

Relax, even without spring break

Clockwise from left: Shayna Rosenstein, Jordyn Neiman, Jason Neiman and Bella Schneider sit back and relax with poke bowls and mocktails at Chabad at ASU.

Strike a yoga pose

yoga

Hillel at ASU students practice yoga to reduce stress caused by missing spring break.

Shabbat to go

pod

ASU students pick up Shabbat dinners at Hillel and celebrate with a picnic.

