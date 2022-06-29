Before Corbin Leafman’s family moved to Arizona, she lived in the Chicago suburbs. Her family attended Congregation Beth Shalom in Northbrook, Ill., where she became a bat mitzvah and graduated from Hebrew school. Every year, her family would adopt six or seven needy Jewish families and they would deliver a month’s worth of groceries to these families every month.
Possibly these early experiences shaped Leafman’s motivation as she donated endlessly to whatever organization she came across that was in need. She also became a teacher and would do everything she could to prevent students from going hungry. She taught kindergarten at Title 1 schools (schools with large concentrations of low-income students that receive supplemental federal funds) and was known to walk through the lunch line every day holding a $20 bill so that the lunch ladies knew to give a hot lunch to those children who could not pay for one.
Leafman died from breast cancer three weeks after her 31st birthday, on Jan. 2, 2015. Later that year, her parents, Alan and Joan Leafman, who are members of Chabad of the East Valley, started a nonprofit in her name. “We started Corbin’s Legacy to assure that Corbin would be remembered for how she lived, which was as a humanitarian,” said Joan Leafman.
Corbin’s Legacy focuses on food insecurity and medical inequity. The Mesa organization runs different initiatives such as Food for Thought, which provides healthy snacks to kids in Title 1 elementary school classrooms, and Weekend Food Warriors, which gives children backpacks of food for the weekend. They also arrange for children to take enough food home to last through week-long breaks in the spring and winter.
“During COVID-19, we switched from actual backpacks of food to food cards,” said Joan Leafman. “We were able, not just to help the kids, but to help the kids and their families and to more deeply address food insecurity and not just daily hunger, which, believe me, is rampant. One in four children go to bed hungry every night in the Valley, and one in six do not get the medical care they need. Wherever you’re standing, anywhere in the Valley, there are hungry children within one mile of where you are.”
The organization has no employees and is staffed by volunteers, so every monetary donation they receive goes to purchasing food. “We do the purchasing because we’re rather particular about what we distribute — we always make sure that the meals are balanced,” said Joan Leafman. “We go heavy on protein, and we also give a sweet because my husband is very insistent that kids get cookies. If it were up to me, they would get an extra can of tuna.”
“A lot of these kids either live in their cars or in homes where they have no electricity, and in some cases, no running water,” said Alan Leafman. “The food that we deliver to them has to be easy-open cans or easy-open packages — ready to eat whether it’s heated or not.”
The food deliveries are made wherever the children are: home, school, community center, park or car. In the summer of 2020, Corbin’s Legacy delivered its 2 millionth meal to a needy child.
In 2016, the Leafmans held Corbin’s Legacy Back-to-School Day, bringing 400 underserved children from across the Greater Phoenix area to the A.T. Still University (ATSU) in Mesa. The kids received medical screenings, dental treatments, hot lunches and backpacks full of school supplies.
“After that event, it was such a big success and we were all walking around patting ourselves on the back when Dr. [Harvey] Simon walked up to me and said, ‘This is not enough,’” remembered Joan Leafman. “He said, nicely, ‘You can’t just see children once and think that you’ve done a good job.’ He was right; you can’t see children once and never see them again. That was the impetus for our first clinic at Emerson [Elementary School].”
The clinic is named after Simon, a retired pediatrician, attorney and associate professor at ATSU, where Joan Leafman is also a professor. In a joint venture between the Mesa Public Schools, ATSU and Corbin’s Legacy, the clinic at Emerson Elementary (and a second one at Guerrero Elementary in Mesa) sees 20-25 children a week, Monday through Thursday during the school year.
“Our physician’s assistants in the A.T. Still program go over to the clinic, and it’s part of their formal training — their pediatric rotation,” said Simon. “We do a thorough physical examination but we’re not able to diagnose or treat illness. Joan has put in place a backup with dentists, eye doctors and physicians who see the children if they need to be seen.”
If a child needs further assessment or treatment, the school nurse will contact the parents and refer them to Adelante Healthcare, a community-based health organization.
“When the parent or guardian calls Adelante and says that Corbin’s Legacy has referred them, the child is seen immediately,” said Joan Leafman. “There are no uncomfortable questions for the parents in terms of insurance or anything else, like citizenship, and they see the children for free with the understanding that Adelante will bill Corbin’s Legacy. Having said that, after three years, Adelante has never sent us a bill.”
She added, “The preliminary stats that we have indicate that what we are doing is effective. There’s less absenteeism, better behavior in classrooms and what we find mostly is that children need glasses or dental work.”
Simon noted that the benefits are twofold: for the medical students to see actual patients rather than simulations and for the elementary children to be in a comfortable environment when they see a doctor. “The program has become part of the school community, which psychologically I think is very helpful for the school and the families,” he said. “There’s no negative. It meets problems that need to be dealt with and makes everyone happy.”
In the future, the Leafmans would like to have mobile oral health and medical units to serve several schools every week. They also think other communities could create these food programs and clinics.
“We both believe in early prevention and that good nutrition goes a long way toward developing good health, and we’re able to catch those medical conditions in our clinics when things go wrong. I think it’s a pretty easily duplicated model,” said Alan Leafman. “Some of the best moments that we’ve had in doing this is when we treat a kid and they walk out of the clinic saying, ‘I’m going to be a doctor.’” JN
For more information, visit corbinslegacy.org.