Heather Land has taught Holocaust Literature, a class she developed, at Mesa’s Mountain View High School for the last nine years. She works hard to keep the semester-long senior elective fresh for each new group of students, updating it with modern scholarship from conferences, reading and talking to experts. Last summer, she was part of an educators’ 18-day trip to Poland and Germany, where she saw several of the historic places she has read about and taught for years.
In all her preparation, one thing she hasn’t had to think much about is why she does it. She hasn’t really needed to provide a rationale for her class because she’s always had the support of her administration and parents, she said. When she first started teaching the course, she couldn’t imagine that anyone might question its relevance or importance but in the past few years, she’s met other teachers who have not been as fortunate.
Since 2022, Arizona’s public schools are required to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between seventh and 12th grades. Yet, while the state tells its teachers what to teach, it does not tell them how to teach it or why. Additionally, private schools are not mandated to teach the subject at all.
“Teachers must absolutely know what they’re doing but also why they’re doing it,” said Robin LaCorte, the Holocaust education program coordinator for the Martin-Springer Institute (MSI) at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
“You can take another teacher’s lesson plan and implement it but you will miss a teachable moment if you don’t know why — you can’t flub this up,” LaCorte said.
MSI held a new intensive teacher training last month for a dozen Arizona teachers, all with a deep commitment to teaching the Holocaust. MSI wanted to help teachers be thoughtful and clear-eyed about their rationale for teaching the Holocaust, especially at a time when some of their classroom material has come under fire from parents and administrators.
It’s a lesson MSI staff has learned firsthand. This June, its annual two-day teacher training focused on the best methods for teaching the graphic novel “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale.” The administration of one participating Arizona charter school told its teacher to attend only the second day because it believed the Pulitzer Prize-winning book was not suitable material for the classroom.
The July intensive program prepared teachers to counter such views and have one another’s backs.
“We wanted to create something that helps those who have been in the trenches for a long time and who might be feeling more vulnerable these days. They can share what they teach, how they teach it and how to respond if an administrator or parent complains or, God forbid, a politician gets involved,” said Björn Krondorfer, MSI’s director.
Developing and understanding their individual rationales was the first thing the group worked on after introductions were made, and it didn’t take long for teachers to see its usefulness.
Land plans to incorporate her own rationale into the class syllabus, not only for her students but to offer guidance to other teachers in her school new to teaching the Holocaust.
“I want to be clear because the class is a platform to talk about what’s happening in the world,” she said. “I’ve even had kids change what they want to do in college because they learned about genocide in this class.”
Another motive behind the initiative was to create a support network where teachers feel free to discuss what works, new ideas, best practices and to let off steam.
“Ultimately, we want to build partnerships and connect teachers with teachers,” said LaCorte.
While MSI invites everyone on its mailing list to the two-day course, the new teacher training was limited to 12 teachers of history and English out of the 25 who applied. Room, board and travel expenses were covered; each teacher also received a stipend.
The idea was to keep the group small to foster more in-depth discussions. By the end of the July 17-20 training, the teachers had created a Google classroom to share ideas about new material and ideas and to continue their discussion of what was working and what was not.
Kim Klett, who retired this spring from Mesa’s Dobson High School after 31 years — 23 of them teaching the Holocaust — facilitated the training for MSI.
Outside of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s (USHMM) teacher fellowship program, Klett had not seen another program that focused so extensively on discussing best practices and the challenges of teaching the Holocaust.
“You don’t get that usually. At a conference, you get content, ideas and lectures but most of this training was discussion — thinking and rethinking what we do,” she said.
As a USHMM fellow herself, she was able to remind people of its guidelines for teaching the Holocaust and rubric for evaluating Holocaust literature, something the teachers really appreciated.
She talked with the group about selecting books that fit their rationale. Reflecting on her own, she said it’s something that changed according to the needs of the kids she was teaching and what was happening in the world, such as events in Darfur, Sudan and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Last year, she taught “Holocaust By Bullets,” which covers mass executions by Nazis in Ukraine. Without making any direct comparisons between the past and present, learning about the country’s history sparked students to make some connections.
“Kids ask about it because they see things on social media or hear about it on the news,” she said. “We focus heavily on the word ‘genocide’ and students want to know if it applies to these other situations.”
MSI has a dual mandate of studying Holocaust history and its legacy, and addressing today’s conflicts — including the treatment of refugees, mass violence and genocide.
Klett will follow up during the year, adding resources and things to think about to the Google classroom once a quarter, but “they have each other, too,” she said.
“I’m a mentor but I told them, ‘You’re each other’s mentors.’”
Nine years ago, when Land was developing her class, it was Klett that she turned to again and again for advice. “Arizona has been so lucky to have her guidance and expertise,” she said. She applied for the training to meet like-minded teachers and now feels like she is “walking away with 11 new friends and colleagues to turn to.”
Gina Nunez, a history teacher at Phoenix’s Xavier College Preparatory, a private Catholic school, is also grateful to have met so many colleagues with whom she can exchange ideas, especially cross-curricular learning, which there’s not enough of, she said.
She’s largely had to rely on her own efforts over the years she’s taught the Holocaust in various history courses. Because Xavier is a private school, it doesn’t have to adhere to the state’s mandate on teaching the Holocaust and she hasn’t had the same level of support teachers like Land have had.
In fact, she has been trying to create a class on genocide and the Holocaust similar to Land’s, but has thus far been thwarted.
But she’s feeling very confident after her four days in Flagstaff and said she’ll continue to push for the class. LaCorte already has planned a trip to Xavier this fall, to offer MSI’s support to Nunez.
“I’ve been pushing for two years and I’m going to continue,” said Nunez. “My students are very interested.”
Land is sympathetic and grateful for the support she has in Mesa.
“Every year, I have to pinch myself that I get to teach this class and be a part of this program. I’m a teacher; I’m a sponge; I’m soaking up everything that I can. After 24 years of teaching, I still love it,” she said. JN
To learn more about the Martin-Springer Institute, visit in.nau.edu/martin-springer/.