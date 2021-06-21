It’s so important to Reed Heller to marry a Jewish woman that he moved from Tempe to Florida in January 2020 to meet one.
“I just realized that Florida was a good move, not only for the business, but there’s just a huge Jewish population over here,” said Heller, who runs a swim school, Superhero Swim Academy, in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Just 2% of Arizona residents are Jewish, according to a 2020 study by Brandeis University’s Steinhardt Social Research Institute, compared with 10% of Florida residents.
“Chabad here is like Starbucks, there’s one on every corner,” he said, noting there are also several Moishe Houses in the area and a Kspace in Miami — another Jewish hub.
“With each of those having events, that’s already like three events a week to meet people,” he said. “The opportunity here to meet Jewish people has been incredible.”
Heller ranks the importance of marrying in-faith very high. That flies in the face of recent data showing intermarriage continues to rise. A recent Pew Research Center survey found 61% of Jews who married between 2010 and 2020 have a non-Jewish spouse, compared to 45% among Jews who got married the previous decade.
Heller, 28, said he wants to marry a Jewish woman to ensure they have the same Jewish values to pass onto their kids.
“If I stayed in Arizona, I’m sure I probably would have met someone, but I think it would have taken a lot longer,” he said.
For others, like Jacob Ollanik, marrying a Jewish woman is of “medium importance.”
“The big thing for me is I do want to raise Jewish children,” said Ollanik, 26. “So whoever I find, if they’re cool with that, then it doesn’t matter as much to me whether they are personally religious or not.”
Ollanik, who lives in Tucson, identifies as a Conservative Jew and has been dating Kate Stansfield, who is not Jewish, since October.
They’ve already had that conversation, and Ollanik said she is open to potentially raising their kids Jewish.
“She’s never really had much exposure to Judaism. So in this time that we’ve been dating, she’s learned a lot by exposure,” he said. She’s learned about Shabbat, holidays and they watched the Netflix series “Unorthodox” together.
“She’s been really curious about the culture and the philosophy of the religion,” he said.
Ollanik said he occasionally observes Shabbat and is a member of Congregation Anshei Israel.
Shale Brenner, 24, is single and actively looking for her “partner in crime.” It is very important to her that whomever she finds is Jewish.
“I want to have a Jewish family,” she said. “I’m not very religious, really, but I’m very culturally Jewish.”
She is involved in the Jewish community, goes to Jewish events and is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix’s NowGen, which aims to connect Jewish adults through their 40s in community, philanthropy and leadership.
“I would just connect better with someone who also went to Jewish summer camp, or went on Birthright,” she said, noting she wants to be able to talk about things related to those experiences.
Jacob Mann, 28, also feels marrying a fellow Jew is “very important.”
When religion is a value and a part of your life, it is important to find somebody who shares that value, he said.
“I’m more of a traditional kind of guy, I’m looking for someone that really appreciates the values of the religion, and has a basic means of practicing them,” he said, adding it is also important to him to raise his kids in a Jewish home.
Mann is the son of Rabbi Reuven, founder of Congregation Torat Emet in Phoenix. JN