After a year and a half without an on-the-ground presence in Arizona, the Anti-Defamation League is back in action locally.
Marc Krell assumed the position of associate regional director of ADL Arizona in mid-July, after Carlos Galindo-Elvira, the state’s former regional director, left the position in the beginning of 2020. Krell said he hopes to “bring the Jewish community together,” provide it with a sense of security and unity and help other marginalized communities “live without fear of discrimination and injustice.”
He will continue responding to incidents, working with law enforcement and building on his outreach both inside the Jewish community and out. “That’s what I pride myself in, really, is relationship building. I’ve been doing it throughout my whole career as an academic, as a Jewish communal educator and as a community organizer.”
Krell is no stranger to antisemitism and discrimination. He began his career in 1998 teaching the topics at the University of Arizona. For the past six years, he has been managing programs and partnerships for Hirsch Academy: A Challenge Foundation Academy, a tuition-free, public charter school in Scottsdale, largely serving at-risk Latinx kindergarten and elementary students.
Despite his experience with the Jewish and Latinx communities, and the challenges each faces, “sitting here at my desk on a daily basis, with a front row seat to this, it is very jarring,” Krell said. “Antisemitism has become so blatant and raw out in the public sphere.”
He said he gets up to five reports of hate incidents per day.
In just the few months he’s been on the job, he has addressed multiple antisemitic and extremist incidents. For example, Krell directly confronted Arizona politicians in September who likened mask requirements and/or COVID vaccines to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.
In October, ADL’s Center on Extremism released a report detailing the efforts of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) and its founder Richard Mack, a former Arizona sheriff, to recruit law enforcement into the anti-government “patriot” movement.
Krell spoke about the report’s findings and its implications with KJZZ.
“This is a pivotal time in Arizona, with the rise of antisemitism and extremism around the country,” he said. “It’s important, especially now, that ADL has a strong presence on the ground to strengthen those relationships within the Jewish community and beyond because we’re all facing that divisive climate where we are encountering a daily barrage of antisemitism and hate.”
The FBI recorded the largest number of hate crimes last year since 2008, and the Jewish community was once again a top target of religiously motivated crimes.
Of the 1,174 religiously motivated hate crimes reported nationally to the FBI in 2020, anti-Jewish hate crimes accounted for 57%. The majority of incidents targeted individuals directly, 53% involved vandalism or property destruction, 33% involved intimidation and 10% entailed either simple or aggravated assault.
The FBI recorded 19 anti-Jewish hate crimes in Arizona.
“Within the last four years or so, with political developments that have occurred, we’ve seen almost a green light given to extremist ideologies and antisemitic tropes,” Krell said.
Arizona is, in many ways, an “epicenter for this type of activity,” he said, arguing that the “rugged independence” and value of autonomy affiliated with the Wild West lends itself to the emergence of groups with anti-government ideologies like the CSPOA.
“ADL does not just call these things out,” he said. “We are actually engaged in the hard work of building relationships in the community.”
Nearly 40 Arizona schools are participating in ADL’s No Place For Hate program, for example. It is an anti-bias and anti-bullying curriculum that schools pair with their own programming to form one message that all students have a place to belong. “We work with schools, we advocate, we do our investigative research, we collaborate with law enforcement,” he said.
ADL was founded in 1913 in New York, and the Arizona office was established in 1983. The organization has to walk “a fine line,” Krell said, between exposing hate and giving the hate and the groups espousing it more visibility.
A Pew survey released in May found more than 9 in 10 Jews say there is at least “some” antisemitism in the United States, including 45% who say there is “a lot.” Slightly more than half of Jews surveyed (53%) nationally say that they feel less safe today than they did five years ago as a Jewish person in the U.S.
Krell said ADL wants to reassure people feeling fearful or with concerns “that we’re here addressing those issues. We are here to alleviate concerns, not to increase concerns.”
Krell can recall several instances of personally being a victim of antisemitism growing up attending non-Jewish schools. As a college student, he went to Europe and visited several concentration camps. Those experiences shaped his interest in pursuing a career in educating people about Judaism and antisemitism and promoting Jewish identity, and “educating the next generation within the Jewish community” to be able to respond to antisemitism.
“When I found out about the ADL position, this was really an opportunity for me to combine my experience as an advocate in the Jewish community, as well as with a marginalized Latinx community,” he said. “ADL is really a crucial component to this community, and I’m glad to be a part of it.” JN