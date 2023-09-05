When I prepare my Rosh Hashanah dinner menu, I’m always thinking about a crowd — sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, stepmother, friends, cousins — and whoever else decides to pop in.
That’s why I try to make recipes that can feed a crowd, are easy and can be made ahead if possible. The three recipes that I am loving for this holiday are an appetizer of paprika-roasted carrot hummus, a main course of Mediterranean sheet-pan chicken and a wonderful side dish of roasted brussels sprouts with warm honey glaze.
The paprika-roasted carrot hummus is the one that can be made ahead and that feeds a lot. If you serve it alongside apples and honey and a few other choice appetizers, you will have a lovely spread that can be noshed on while awaiting the entrée!
Speaking of that, I love any kind of sheet pan dinner. To have veggies and protein cooking together in one pan pan encourages the melding of flavors and the ease of cleanup. For this Mediterranean sheet-pan chicken, a lovely marinade of olive oil, garlic, smoked paprika and other spices is tossed with chicken thighs, garbanzo beans, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and sourdough bread cubes. Spread it all on the sheet pan and bake it for 20-30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. If you aren’t a big chicken thigh person, you could also use chicken breasts, but be sure to find small ones so that they will cook in the same amount of time.
Finally, for a delicious side dish roast up some brussels sprouts and toss them in a honey non-dairy butter sauce. Serve these hot from the oven and your guests will be in heaven!
Wishing you all a beautiful holiday! Shanah Tovah!
Mediterranean Sheet-Pan Chicken
Ingredients:
• 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 5 medium garlic cloves, finely minced
• 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
• 1 1/2 teaspoons oregano
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/3 cup finely chopped cilantro
• 1 1/2-2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
• 2 (15-ounce) cans garbanzo beans (chickpeas), well drained
• 1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, drained
• 1 pint cherry tomatoes
• 3 cups cubed sourdough bread, cut into 1/2-1 inch cubes
• Cilantro leaves or chopped cilantro for garnish
• 1 medium size lemon, halved and thinly sliced
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a sheet pan with foil for easy cleanup.
Mix first seven ingredients in medium bowl. Stir well to combine. Add chicken, garbanzo beans, olives, tomatoes, sourdough cubes and 1/3 cup cilantro. Toss to coat.
Transfer mixture to prepared pan and spread out to an even layer, exposing the chicken thighs. Sprinkle the thighs with freshly ground black pepper.
Bake in preheated oven until chicken is cooked through and bread is crisp about 20-30 minutes. Transfer chicken mixture to plates. Sprinkle with remaining cilantro. Garnish with lemon slices if desired. Serve and enjoy!
Paprika-Roasted Carrot Hummus
Ingredients:
Roasted Carrots
• 1 pound carrots, peeled & sliced 1/2-inch thick
• 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
• Olive oil
• Kosher salt
Hummus
• 1/4 cup ice cold water, plus more if needed
• 1 (15.5 oz) can chickpeas (no salt added), rinsed & drained
• 2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
• 1/2 cup tahini
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 teaspoons lemon zest
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 1 1/4 tsp kosher salt
• 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
• 1 tablespoon fresh dill leaves
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
• Flaky sea salt
• Warm pita or pita chips, for serving
Instructions:
For the roasted carrots, preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Place the sliced carrots onto the sheet pan. Add the smoked paprika, a generous drizzle of olive oil and a good pinch of salt. Toss to coat. Spread the carrots into an even layer. Roast for 30-35 minutes, or until tender. Let cool for about 10 minutes.
For the hummus, add the water, roasted carrots, chickpeas, garlic, tahini, olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt to a high-powered blender (you could also use a food processor, but the blender will create the smoothest texture).
Blend until smooth and creamy, using a spatula to scrape down the sides of the blender a couple of times. If needed, add a little bit more water to help everything combine. Taste and add more salt if needed.
Plate the hummus with the sesame seeds, dill, chives, a pinch of flaky sea salt and a drizzle of olive oil over top. Serve with warm pita or pita chips alongside.
Brussels Sprouts with Warm Honey Glaze
Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 pounds brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved
• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 1/4 cup honey
• 1/3 cup sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar
• 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
Instructions:
Place a rack in bottom third of oven and set a rimmed baking sheet on top; preheat oven to 450°F. Toss brussels sprouts and oil in a large bowl; season with salt and black pepper.
Carefully remove baking sheet from oven. Using tongs, arrange brussels sprouts, cut side down, on baking sheet. Roast on bottom rack until tender and deeply browned, 15-20 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring honey to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring often, until honey is a deep amber color but not burnt (it will be foamy), about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; add vinegar and red pepper flakes, if using, and whisk until sauce is smooth (it will bubble quite aggressively when you first add the vinegar). Set saucepan over medium heat, add butter and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, whisking constantly, until glaze is glossy, bubbling and slightly thickened, about 4 minutes.
Transfer brussels sprouts to a large bowl. Add glaze and toss to coat. Transfer to a platter and top with scallions and lemon zest. JN
Francine Coles is a food blogger based in Phoenix. Find more of her food insights and recipes at thefancypantskitchen.com.