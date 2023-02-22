Ian Turner cares passionately about the safety of Greater Phoenix’s Jewish community, which is why he helps recruit and train community members to take care of their own.
Magen Am Arizona is a wholly owned subsidiary of Magen Am USA, a nonprofit organization that trains armed Jewish security teams “to protect the lives of other Jews.” The subsidiary registered as a nonprofit corporation in Phoenix on March 8, 2022. Magen Am is Hebrew for “shield of the nation.”
On Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m., 11 graduates of its first cohort of trained guards celebrated the completion of more than 125 hours of training at Congregation Beth Joseph with a melaveh malkah, a meal following Shabbat.
Turner, Magen Am Arizona’s director of operations and training, has been interested in security for some time. He lived in Israel for about 10 years and was a lone soldier in the Israel Defense Forces. In the early 2000s, he volunteered with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, where he received training from a mini-law enforcement academy, in addition to becoming an emergency medical technician (EMT).
Later, when his twin sons were in high school, he made it a family affair by joining them in a police explorer program, designed to educate youth on law enforcement and community involvement.
Turner lives in Central Phoenix and is a commercial real estate broker by day. Magen Am is his side hustle, one that came about because of the mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Congregation, he told Jewish News.
“We didn’t really get the security memo as a Jewish community until Pittsburgh and Poway,” he said. But as a Jewish guy from the Bronx, antisemitism has been on his radar for much longer, and his mission is to ensure that Arizona Jews can secure their own community.
Four in 10 American Jews felt less secure in 2022 than they did in 2021, according to an American Jewish Committee survey released this month, a 10-percentage point rise from when the same question was asked a year earlier. The portion of respondents who replied less secure was 41%; those feeling that their status was about as secure were 55% and those feeling more secure were 4%.
However, Turner’s quick to point out that he’s no cowboy and isn’t interested in recruiting any “wingnuts” to his cause.
He’s looking for people with good moral character and sound judgment above all, he said.
Everyone who goes through the training is vetted and approved by their synagogues first. The next hurdle is that they must apply to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) for an unarmed guard card, requiring eight hours of training and a clean background check. Because they will eventually use firearms, there’s another 16 hours of state-mandated training and eight hours of shooting.
On top of that, Magen Am Arizona requires about another 100 hours of training with DPS-approved instructors so their volunteers are able to match FBI-shooting standards; there’s also a psychological screening.
Izzy Yetnikoff, Magen Am Arizona’s legal counsel and a member of Young Israel of Scottsdale, is also a graduate of the first cohort.
Like the others, he had some basic skills in firearm usage and safety before starting the program. But the training in the last year has taken them all to another level, he said.
“It’s really professionalized the safety and security component for all the armed guards of Magen Am. People have been dedicated week in and week out in terms of elevating their skills and knowledge,” he said.
It certainly hasn’t been easy.
Yetnikoff recalled a four-day training exercise outside of Las Vegas about a year ago. The training facility was 60 miles northwest of the city but they stayed in a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
Every day they drove to the facility and arrived by 6 a.m., when it was cold and dark, and spent the entire day doing training drills. Then, they left after dark to drive back to Vegas, where they ate together at a kosher restaurant before falling exhausted into bed, only to get up the next morning and do it all again.
“Nobody enjoyed the Strip in the traditional sense that week!” he laughed. “But it was still one of the high points and I’m proud of everyone’s dedication to working as a team.”
Yetnikoff joins 10 other graduates representing Phoenix’s Beth Joseph Congregation, Young Israel of Phoenix, Phoenix’s Ohr HaTorah and members of multiple Chabads. Turner has been a member of Beth Joseph for 21 years.
“I am in awe of the sense of dedication and self-sacrifice of the people who volunteer their time and put themselves at risk for the sake of our community,” Beth Joseph Rabbi Yisroel Isaacs told Jewish News.
He believes they deserve the gratitude of the community.
“As Jews, we hope for God’s protection but we need to be responsible for our safety as well and these volunteers do so on our behalf with impressive professionalism,” he said.
Despite the amount of weapons training the group does, it emphasizes deterrence, Turner said. He thinks of his security teams as the screeners at Ben Gurion Airport, making sure that anyone coming into a synagogue or school belongs there, which takes the familiarity of community members.
Magen Am Arizona volunteers will stop any stranger attempting to enter the premises and ask them a few questions. A response that seems illegitimate triggers the involvement of a supervisor who will make the ultimate judgment call.
“If that person belongs in your house, welcome them in,” Turner said. “We’re in the customer service business, so even if we turn somebody away, we have to do it very gently and diplomatically.”
The volunteers aren’t replacing police and other security measures, but their presence offers an important deterrence to would-be assailants. They add value to vulnerable places just as fire extinguishers and defibrillators do.
“They’re good to have around when you need it, right? You know, in case of emergency, break glass,” Turner said.
As an EMT and a Stop-The-Bleed trainer, he’s also very conscious of the importance of people with life-saving training being on hand should a crisis arise.
“The bottom line is nobody’s coming to save you, and the cops are minutes away when seconds matter, right? So to me, it’s critical to enable Jewish civilians to understand that two minutes or six minutes or 25 minutes is a long, long time,” he said.
Magen Am founder, Rabbi Yossi Eilfort, frequently contacts Turner and has helped train Arizona volunteers.
“It’s great to see Jews stepping up to protect members of the community, and sadly, it’s very needed,” Eilfort told Jewish News.
The need for protection was made clear last week after two Jewish men were shot in Los Angeles. A Magen Am recruit was a block and a half away from Wednesday’s shooting and was the first to call 911. By Thursday morning, Magen Am volunteers assisted with carpools for local schools.
Eilfort hopes to see more cities adopt Magen Am’s ideals; however cultural differences across the country should be acknowledged and respected. For example, gun culture represents one big difference between California and Arizona. If someone carries a weapon openly in California, it causes alarm, whereas the same scene in Arizona is considered normal, he said. JN
