“The Scottsdale Bank Drought is Over” headlines the home page of the new Scottsdale Community Bank. The bank received its certificate of approval from both the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the State of Arizona effective this past Jan. 10, making it one of only 10 community banks in Arizona. According to a press release issued recently, the bank plans to hold its grand opening for the public “within the next 60 days.”
The locally owned and managed Scottsdale Community Bank will provide a fast turnaround and service in its operations and decision making. While the bank can provide service anywhere in the state of Arizona, its primary market area stretches from the Scottsdale Airpark to the north, through Paradise Valley, Old Town Scottsdale, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, the McDowell Road revitalization area to Arizona State University and its SkySong Innovation Center to the south.
Quoted in the press release was veteran banker Neill LeCorgne, president and CEO of Scottsdale Community Bank, who remarked, “There is a tremendous banking opportunity in Arizona which is one of the fastest-growing financial and business centers in the nation, yet is drastically underserved.” Arizona has only 10 community banks compared with 410 in Texas, 401 in Illinois, 144 in California and even 41 in Utah. LeCorgne added, “Our greatest opportunity is rooted in our local decision making and having our products and services delivered through the most innovative banking platforms available in the industry today.”
“We are changing the face of business banking in Arizona by combining cutting edge FinTech (financial technology) with true relationship banking,” said George Weisz, Scottsdale Community Bank board chair. “This is a dynamic bank for a dynamic community. Our focus is on providing personalized concierge banking services to growth-minded small and mid-size businesses, nonprofit organizations and family businesses. We have created a high-caliber, innovative financial institution that will be a valuable resource for our community. It has a local commitment with a global vision. This will be a true community bank.”
Weisz added, “This historic new bank is a significant signal, at the very start of the new year, of forward-looking economic growth and a positive financial outlook for Scottsdale, the Valley and the state of Arizona. The new year is bringing an exciting new bank.”
“I am elated that Scottsdale Community Bank has chosen Scottsdale to establish the first new community bank in Arizona in 14 years,” said Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega. “This is a significant sign of the thriving economic climate that Scottsdale’s business community and government sector have been producing for years. Scottsdale Community Bank will bring local banking and cutting-edge financial services to our businesses, which are the lifeblood of our flourishing economic engine.”
Both Weisz and board member Frank Jacobson praised the bank’s board members and founders who have committed so much to making Scottsdale Community Bank a reality.
“Our bank is looking forward to providing its unique combination of cutting-edge FinTech and personalized service to businesses, nonprofits and congregations in the Jewish community,” said Weisz.
Weisz and Jacobson are actively engaged in Scottsdale’s Jewish community. They each lauded other board members, including David Lorsch described by Weisz as a “very successful business leader,” and Leslie Dashew, a national consultant on family businesses who, Weisz shared, “has written four books on that subject. We know our community and have served in leadership roles in many Jewish community organizations.”
Critical to the creation of the Scottsdale Community Bank were the many founders who actively raised the capital needed. A number of its founders are also active members of the Jewish community.
“They are successful business owners and nonprofit leaders who bring a breadth of knowledge and experience to our organization and understand the needs of our community,” Weisz said.
Founders with extensive family business backgrounds include Nathan and Susan Goldberg, owners of Specialized Office Systems headquartered in Phoenix; Donna and Rudy Troisi, owners of Reliable Background Screening, headquartered in Scottsdale; Dr. Nathan and Judy Laufer and Dr. Steven and Susan Farber, who are involved in the medical field; and Barbara and Barry Zemel, and Dan Bock, who have extensive experience in development and entrepreneurial startups.
Asked what drives their commitment to give back to the community, Weisz and Jacobson spoke of their understanding of the true meaning of l’dor v’dor, from generation to generation, “thus helping to guide the financial needs of family dynamics involved in such enterprises,” said Weisz. JN
For more information on the Scottsdale Community Bank, visit scottsdalecommunitybank.com.
Haydee M. Rodriguez is a freelance writer for the Baltimore Jewish Times – a Jewish News-affiliated publication.