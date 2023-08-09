Years ago, Jewish education travel groups focused their trips on New York and Israel but there is a growing trend to explore and learn more about the ancient and modern historical context of Jewish communities across the world.
Ruth Hilliard of Paradise Valley and Madelaine Berg of Scottsdale have both attended such educational trips through the Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning (Melton). Melton, the largest pluralistic adult Jewish education network in the world, engages adult learners in the study of Jewish texts and ideas through classes and travel seminars. The women were initially introduced to Melton through courses offered at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus.
“It was a two-year class, and I took it twice,” said Hilliard. “I love Melton study and when I finished the class, as a promotion for graduation, I got a $100 discount for travel on a trip to Israel.”
Hilliard, a member of Temple Chai in Phoenix, said that she has traveled with Melton to Israel (four times), Prague, Berlin, Greece and Mexico City and is vice president at large of the Melton board. A self-proclaimed “travel addict,” she is planning a trip to Morocco in March 2024.
Berg, a member of Temple Solel in Paradise Valley, has been to Israel and Mexico City with Melton and is contemplating a trip to Spain in May 2024. She had a previously planned trip to Spain, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“These tours are not like your traditional sightseeing and not like temple trips either,” said Berg. “During the tour, you get a curriculum and a book. You get on the bus, go to the site and they talk about some of the material in the book and other things as well. It’s educational — but not in a horrible way.”
Hilliard said that she often looks at the reference materials provided throughout the trip to gain a different perspective on sites. She shared a particular instance in Berlin. “We went to a neighborhood that had been Jewish and was taken over and decimated during World War II. There were signs on the street lamps that illustrated different things about that community before the war. It was so fascinating, and there was something in our materials that gave more information about the signs.” She probably would not have noticed the signs without the information, she added.
Berg said she also gained new perspectives when she traveled to Israel and met with a mayor of an Arab city and with a principal of a junior high school that taught secular Jewish and Arab children who explained that he couldn’t teach about the Holocaust because he said the parents “would kill him if he did.”
She also said that before her trip to Mexico, she assumed Mexican Jews all came during the Inquisition. She learned that many came from Eastern Europe in the 1920s and 1930s, before the war. She visited Frida Kahlo’s house and Mexico City’s large Jewish community center and was told that it’s important to many Jewish young adults to marry a Jew and for those who marry outside of their religion, the spouse often converts to Judaism.
“It was fascinating learning about a Jewish community I had no idea about,” said Berg. “We went to a Friday night Shabbat service in a Conservative shul and saw how their practices differ from ours.”
Hilliard said because of a class she took prior to traveling to Mexico City, she felt one step ahead upon arrival in terms of knowledge of the community and its history.
“When you’re on a Melton trip, most everything is focused on the Jewish content,” she said. “What’s Jewish life there? How is it different from our life here? What do we learn? It’s focused on a Jewish perspective that you don’t get on other trips,” she said.
Berg agreed that the tours connect “you to your Judaism” and said that all denominations are welcome.
“Traveling with Melton is much more than going on a standard Jewish tour,” said Melton Executive Director Rabbi Rachel Bovitz. “Our travel experiences highlight the Jewish people’s diverse history, customs and traditions across the globe. Through these encounters, our travelers gain new insights into their own Jewish identities and better understand our ever-evolving global Jewish story.”
Hilliard said she has met many amazing people from around the world on these tours and they have become dear friends and she continues to study and take classes with many of them. She even traveled to Australia to visit a friend she met on a trip and invited another to come to Mexico City after meeting them on a previous Melton adventure.
“You’re traveling with like-minded people who want to learn and not just sightsee,” said Berg. “There are usually 20-25 people that range in age from 50-70, couples and singles. It really is a community of people you tend to know — Melton people keep coming back.” JN
For more information, visit meltonschool.org.