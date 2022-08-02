After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Hebrew High’s CAREaVAN embarked on its 18th trip in 20 years, helping communities in need. Hebrew High is a program of the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix (BJE). This year CAREaVAN, which is unique to Arizona, took 12 teens to Nevada, Utah and Colorado on June 13-23, where each participant performed more than twenty-five hours of community service work.
“I never went when I was at Hebrew High because I was always at summer camp,” said Rabbi Aviva Funke, Hebrew High principal and associate director at BJE. “I could not believe the impact, connection, passion and the program — it’s a trip with a serious mission to do good.”
Accompanying Funke on the trip were also college counselors who participated in CAREaVAN when they were in high school and Myra Shindler, executive director of BJE.
“Myra is a masterful community organizer and especially with CAREaVAN, which has been her baby for all these years,” said Funke. “She went to the kosher butcher and had frozen meat, chicken and schnitzel. She brought everything and made it so easy for all of us.”
“We had amazing counselors, an amazing rabbi (and her family) and Myra is amazing — she helped so much,” said Lilly A., an incoming junior at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale. “The way this program is organized — everything is in perfect balance. We do so much community service but balance it out with going to the park, having fun, rollerblading and bowling.”
The first stop on the trip was Flagstaff, where the teens made hundreds of sandwiches for people in need and worked in the warehouse of a food bank, packing snack and toiletry kits.
In Nevada, at Three Square Food Bank, CAREaVAN participants organized and packaged more than 2,800 pounds of donated frozen meats, canned goods and produce, checking the quality and expiration dates.
“All the volunteering has been so important to me. As a single person, it feels like you can’t help much, but as a group, I could see that we really made a big impact,” said Noah G., an incoming junior at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale. “We packed lots of food, we helped out the homeless — we did so much!”
Also, in Nevada, the teens worked at Opportunity Village Thrift Store in Las Vegas, which employs adults with disabilities. Funke shared that this was her favorite spot on the trip.
“The teens came in to help clean up the store and focus on organization,” said Funke. “These kids spent an afternoon hanging out in this huge thrift store, working alongside these disabled adults and creating a partnership of equality and possibility.”
In Utah, the group visited Globus Relief in Salt Lake City. There they packaged medical supplies to be delivered to Ukraine, Syria and other nations. Funke shared that many of the teens were surprised that their volunteer efforts were helping people in need worldwide.
“I learned how much help this world needs,” said Lilly. “It was eye-opening that just a couple of hours can make such a big difference!”
After a day of service and travel, the group went to Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah. It was there that Funke realized what a bond the teens had made.
“I got a text message from our group and what did I see? Every single kid in the group decided that they were all going to eat dinner together,” she said. “This is a group that’s had every single meal together and one of the first times where they were free to go off on their little cliques or in smaller groups, but they stuck together.”
She commended them for their true sense of community, but when she returned an hour later to eat with her family and saw them all still hanging out, she told them to go ride some rides.
During CAREaVAN’s last stop in Colorado, the group painted fences, stained wood, planted trees and did yard work for Habitat for Humanity.
The group stayed in dorms at different college campuses, giving the teens a small taste of college life. For Shabbat, Funke led Friday and Saturday services with music, Torah study and discussions on values.
“Shabbat was really special and different,” said Sarah A., an incoming junior at Desert Mountain High School. “I learned about why we were doing it and how it can affect us.”
Lilly agreed, “The Shabbat experience was so special and something I will remember for the rest of my life. We felt so comfortable with each other while we learned so much. [Rabbi Aviva] led Torah studies that helped us recognize the power of our words and the true meaning and purposes of our lives.”
Registration is currently open for Hebrew High and Funke is excited about the programming she has planned for the fall.
“Our first mini-elective series is going to allow students to focus on one of the upcoming holidays for a deeper connection and a creative exploration through the lens of the holiday of their choice: Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur or Sukkot,” she said. “Then we’re going to have a course on gender and sexuality and we’re going to be doing this Dungeons and Dragons-inspired storytelling class.”
Funke likes to get the teens’ input on what interests them and plan accordingly. During the pandemic, they did a virtual murder mystery and last year, they did color-war Maccabiah games and a Passover-themed escape room.
“We’re just constantly looking to push the boundaries of Jewish learning because even though these are fun events, they had to learn through the process,” said Funke.
Hebrew High also offers a once-a-month volunteer project as a way of connecting the summer trip of CAREaVAN to the rest of the year. It enables the teens to get volunteer hours for National Honor Society or other programs that require them while contributing to society and building relationships.
“I’ve learned that volunteering is not a one-time event. It’s something you can keep doing and do whenever,” said Sarah. “We can [give back] for the rest of our lives. I will say the volunteering has been really fun but spending time with the people in this group has been the best.”
“You can see that their relationships with each other were what the whole experience was about,” said Funke. “Creating these shared memories of being better together and helping the world together — and they did that.” JN
For more information, visit bjephoenix.org/hh-overview. Hebrew High welcomes all backgrounds of Jewish faith and offers scholarships and tuition support.